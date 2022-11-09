Butler County auditor’s race: Reynolds leading in early unofficial results

Reynolds told the Journal-News in an email during the campaign he hopes voters would consider he is innocent until proven guilty and reelect him based on his accomplishments.

“The charges against me are false and politically motivated. And, during the suspension proceeding, a special commission comprised of three judges determined that the allegations made against me do not involve the Auditor’s office, thus permitting me to continue serving as Auditor,” Reynolds said.

“If those judges saw evidence that I was not fit to serve as the county’s top fiscal officer, they would have suspended me. I am continuing to ask the voters to not rush to judgment, be patient, and allow me due process.”

If Reynolds is found guilty he faces up to seven-and-a-half years in prison. A guilty finding on any of the felonies means he must resign from office and the Butler County Central Committee would choose his replacement. They have between 5 and 45 days to make the selection and the appointed successor would fill out the remainder of the four-year term.

Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix told the Journal-News if that happens, she will “probably stand for that appointment if that transpired.” She was a candidate for the job in the May primary — briefly — but backed out before the petition deadline.

Dalesandro was not a candidate in the May primary election, Dave Spurrier won a place on the ballot after receiving 838 votes as a write-in candidate. He told the Journal-News he was basically a “placeholder” for Dalesandro.

Both Reynolds and Dalesandro have experience as public servants. Dalesandro, a supply chain professional, moved his family to Oxford Twp. a year ago from Battle Ground, Wash. where he served as mayor and city council member for eight years. Reynolds, a certified public accountant, has been in office since 2008. He took over after former county auditor Kay Rogers was indicted in the Dynus scandal that started 18 years ago. She, former Butler County Commissioner Michael Fox and others went to federal prison.