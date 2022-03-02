Butler County auditor says he is being ‘punished’ for challenging state over property value hikes

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds says he is being prosecuted by the state as punishment for challenging a mandated property value hike, as he fights suspension over felony indictments.
The opening salvo of his statement challenging the suspension request by the Ohio Attorney General characterizes his legal troubles like this: “The State’s attempt to now use false and legally insufficient criminal allegations to remove Mr. Reynolds from office reeks of a desperate, political ploy.”
He claims his fight to reduce state-mandated property value hikes is the reason he is being prosecuted.
“In 2020, COVID-19 caused massive losses in tax revenue. So, the State sought to take advantage of the recent housing boom by declaring that property valuations (which drive property taxes) should be based only on sales data from 2019, not the three-year period required by the Ohio Revised Code,” the statement reads. “Mr. Reynolds is currently and aggressively fighting the State’s illegal attempts to increase taxes, and his reward is an investigation and prosecution by the Ohio Attorney General.”
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor received the suspension request from Attorney General Dave Yost on Feb. 14, because he has been indicted on three felony and two misdemeanor charges. If he is found guilty he faces up to 7 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.
O’Connor on Tuesday empaneled the special commission that will decide whether Reynolds should be suspended pending the outcome of his criminal case. The retired judges on the panel all served on county common pleas courts: David E. Cain, Franklin County, L. Alan Goldsberry, Athens County and James L. Kimbler, Medina County. The law states that at least one member of the panel must be a member of the same political party as the public official, which in this case is Republican. Cain is the lone Republican.
The judges will be paid $84.54 hourly and reimbursed for expenses. The AGs office is responsible for paying the bill.
Attached to the suspension request was an investigation overview from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
It says developers Brian Jimenez and Tim Haid have written notes and a recording of a phone call where Reynolds allegedly asked for a $200,000 “cash payment” to serve as a “consultant and use his political influence to get a TIF, tax increment financing, assigned to an area of Hamilton Mason Road in Butler County to assist in the development of properties along the road.”
Jimenez and Haid were trying to develop a property on Hamilton Mason Road owned by 88-year-old Gerald Parks — who filed a civil lawsuit against Reynolds in September — for a senior living community that would rival a development on Reynolds’ dad’s land across the street. He also allegedly offered to sell the developers 2 to 3 acres of property his office values at $21,000 for $500,000.
