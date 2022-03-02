Butler County auditor says he is being ‘punished’ for challenging state over property value hikes

O’Connor on Tuesday empaneled the special commission that will decide whether Reynolds should be suspended pending the outcome of his criminal case. The retired judges on the panel all served on county common pleas courts: David E. Cain, Franklin County, L. Alan Goldsberry, Athens County and James L. Kimbler, Medina County. The law states that at least one member of the panel must be a member of the same political party as the public official, which in this case is Republican. Cain is the lone Republican.

The judges will be paid $84.54 hourly and reimbursed for expenses. The AGs office is responsible for paying the bill.

Attached to the suspension request was an investigation overview from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

It says developers Brian Jimenez and Tim Haid have written notes and a recording of a phone call where Reynolds allegedly asked for a $200,000 “cash payment” to serve as a “consultant and use his political influence to get a TIF, tax increment financing, assigned to an area of Hamilton Mason Road in Butler County to assist in the development of properties along the road.”

Jimenez and Haid were trying to develop a property on Hamilton Mason Road owned by 88-year-old Gerald Parks — who filed a civil lawsuit against Reynolds in September — for a senior living community that would rival a development on Reynolds’ dad’s land across the street. He also allegedly offered to sell the developers 2 to 3 acres of property his office values at $21,000 for $500,000.