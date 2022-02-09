Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on multiple charges

Sheriff Richard Jones began investigating whether Reynolds’ involvement in trying to facilitate the sale of his father’s West Chester Twp. property is an issue last summer, then Yost assigned investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help with the probe. Yost’s office also has assigned a special prosecutor. The situation was also referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission, but that entity cannot comment.

Jones is holding a press conference this afternoon and likely will not comment before then.

Reynolds’ father, Raymond, owns 25 acres along Hamilton Mason Road between Mauds Hughes and Cincinnati Dayton roads. The four parcels are valued at $459,370, according to the auditor’s website. The 122-unit senior living development called Red Oaks has received zoning approval from the West Chester trustees, but a major road improvement is one of the conditions for it moving forward.

According to email records obtained by the Journal-News, Reynolds asked the county commissioners and trustees from West Chester and Liberty townships to provide tax increment financing dollars for the $1.1 million road improvement. Some of Reynolds’ emails were sent from his county work email account that identifies his elected position, and he sent others from his personal email account.

One email from county Water and Sewer Director Martha Shelby to county Administrator Judi Boyko says that Reynolds contacted her and said the developer was concerned about $862,512 in water capacity fees so he wanted to explore special capacity fees for “developments targeting” older residents.

Reynolds spoke in favor of the Red Oak development that would be built on his father’s land before the West Chester Twp. Zoning Commission on March 15, but there was no mention of a TIF or if public funds might be used and little discussion about required road improvements.

Reynolds did not speak during the meeting when the trustees granted approval on April 13 — he was in the audience — but met with staff, along with a representative from the developer Treplus Communities, about the potential TIF arrangement on Aug. 9.

Despite looming legal troubles Reynolds told the Journal-News recently he will not leave office and is running for re-election.

“It’s unfortunate that a local zoning dispute has risen to this level,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to answering the accusations and continuing as auditor. My team and I are doing tremendous work in the office and we’re not going to be distracted by petty politics.”

Reynolds is also set to face a jury in 18 months when he will defend himself against bribery, ethics violations and interference charges in a civil lawsuit filed by a West Chester Twp. man.

Farrell and the township filed a motion to dismiss in October and Langer ruled last week the township has sovereign immunity and released it from the litigation. Farrell is still on the hook.

All seven Butler County Common Pleas Court judges recused themselves, so visiting Judge Dennis J. Langer is presiding over the case. He has set a June 5, 2023 jury trial date but did not indicate how many days it could last.