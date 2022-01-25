Trial date set for case involving Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds

Gerald Parks and his daughter sued Reynolds, Liberty Twp. Trustee Tom Farrell, Liberty Twp. last fall alleging bribery, ethics violations and interference in the development of a senior living community on land he owns in Liberty township. Former township trustee candidate Buck Rumpke was also named in the suit.

All seven Butler County Common Pleas Court judges recused themselves, so visiting Judge Dennis J. Langer is presiding over the case. He has set a June 5, 2023 jury trial date but did not indicate how many days it could last.