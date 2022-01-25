Hamburger icon
Trial date set for case involving Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds. STAFF FILE PHOTO

By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is set to face a jury in 18 months when he will defend himself against bribery, ethics violations and interference charges in a civil lawsuit filed by a West Chester Twp. man.

Gerald Parks and his daughter sued Reynolds, Liberty Twp. Trustee Tom Farrell, Liberty Twp. last fall alleging bribery, ethics violations and interference in the development of a senior living community on land he owns in Liberty township. Former township trustee candidate Buck Rumpke was also named in the suit.

All seven Butler County Common Pleas Court judges recused themselves, so visiting Judge Dennis J. Langer is presiding over the case. He has set a June 5, 2023 jury trial date but did not indicate how many days it could last.

ExploreJudge rules bribery lawsuit against Liberty Twp. trustee will proceed

The bulk of the lawsuit concerns Parks’ business dealings with Reynolds but he is also accused of making a $500 campaign contribution to Farrell in exchange for voting against a development on Parks’ land. Farrell and the township filed a motion to dismiss in October and Langer ruled last week the township has sovereign immunity and released it from the litigation. Farrell is still on the hook.

“This court is not persuaded that plaintiff’s ethics claim rests upon an unsupported bribery allegation,” Langer wrote in the 38-page order that also nullified other arguments to toss the case.

Reynolds is also under a criminal investigation into whether he has done anything wrong in trying to get $1 million in public funds for mandated road improvements so his father’s West Chester Twp. property can be developed into a senior living community.

Attorney General Dave Yost has assigned investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist with the criminal investigation. The situation has also been referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission but that entity cannot comment.

“We’re still working on it, we’re working with BCI and their agents, coordinating efforts there and speaking on a regular basis with the special prosecutor and taking his advise,” Butler County Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said last week.

