X

Butler Co. Rep. Thomas Hall joins state steering committee

News
By Avery Kreemer
36 minutes ago

Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., joins several state senators, representatives, county officials and experts on Ohio’s Statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network Steering Committee, announced Monday.

Hall, who leads the Ohio House’s committee on technology, was appointed by Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill. Hall brings legislative experience to the group tasked with ultimately creating a statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESINet).

“As Chair of the House Technology and Innovation Committee, this committee addresses two issue areas that are very important to me—technological advancement and public safety,” Hall said. “I am honored to serve on the committee.”

The steering committee’s website lists its tasks, which includes:

  • Addressing the development of a statewide ESINet, including a review of the current funding model for this state’s 9-1-1 systems;
  • Examining the readiness of the state’s current technology infrastructure to support Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1);
  • Researching legislative authority with regard to governance and funding;
  • Making recommendations for consolidation of public-safety-answering-point operations in this state, to accommodate next-generation 9-1-1 technology and to facilitate a more efficient and effective emergency services system;
  • Recommending policies, procedures, and statutory or regulatory authority to effectively govern a statewide emergency services internet protocol network;
  • Coordinating with statewide initiatives and associations

In Other News
1
Officials ID man found dead during fire in Middletown garage
2
Butler County theater group Encore announces auditions for summer...
3
Best of Butler County voting runs through May 12: Vote here
4
Typo leads to probate judge appointing new Madison Twp. trustee
5
West Chester area of I-75 to see lane restrictions this week

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top