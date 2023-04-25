Butler Co. Rep. Thomas Hall joins state steering committee

Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., joins several state senators, representatives, county officials and experts on Ohio’s Statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network Steering Committee, announced Monday.
Hall, who leads the Ohio House’s committee on technology, was appointed by Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill. Hall brings legislative experience to the group tasked with ultimately creating a statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESINet).
“As Chair of the House Technology and Innovation Committee, this committee addresses two issue areas that are very important to me—technological advancement and public safety,” Hall said. “I am honored to serve on the committee.”
The steering committee’s website lists its tasks, which includes:
- Addressing the development of a statewide ESINet, including a review of the current funding model for this state’s 9-1-1 systems;
- Examining the readiness of the state’s current technology infrastructure to support Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1);
- Researching legislative authority with regard to governance and funding;
- Making recommendations for consolidation of public-safety-answering-point operations in this state, to accommodate next-generation 9-1-1 technology and to facilitate a more efficient and effective emergency services system;
- Recommending policies, procedures, and statutory or regulatory authority to effectively govern a statewide emergency services internet protocol network;
- Coordinating with statewide initiatives and associations
