Butler Co. Rep. Thomas Hall joins state steering committee

Hall, who leads the Ohio House’s committee on technology, was appointed by Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill. Hall brings legislative experience to the group tasked with ultimately creating a statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESINet).

“As Chair of the House Technology and Innovation Committee, this committee addresses two issue areas that are very important to me—technological advancement and public safety,” Hall said. “I am honored to serve on the committee.”