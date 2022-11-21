BreakingNews
Bust nets marijuana, cars and $350K at 2 Butler County homes
News
By Staff
46 minutes ago

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced its undercover task force recently arrested three people after making a large seizure at two Butler County homes.

Charles Rowland, Cameron Bush and Heather Colby are all charged with felony possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs. They are in the Butler County Jail.

The Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) task force executed search warrants at 96 Carlton Drive in Hamilton and 4597 Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Twp. where they found 200 pounds of marijuana. They also seized five vehicles, six firearms and more than $350,000 in cash.

“BURN is relentlessly investigating these drug dealers and will continue to do so,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

