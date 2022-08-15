BreakingNews
School bus crashes into College Corner home; students released to parents
journal-news logo
X

School bus crashes into College Corner home; students released to parents

A school bus crashed into a home on Ramsey Street in College Corner on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
A school bus crashed into a home on Ramsey Street in College Corner on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
Updated 6 minutes ago

UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A school bus crashed into a home in College Corner this morning, and paramedics performed CPR on the driver, according to Butler County dispatchers.

The accident happened sometime around 7:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Ramsey Street, according to Butler County dispatch. Details of what happened have not yet been released.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency.

There were students on the school bus, but none were injured, according to Union County College Corner District Interim Superintendent Gregg Pettit. He said they were taken to a nearby church for parents to get them. Paramedics evaluated the children on-site, and all were reported to be okay.

The Union County College Corner School District has an elementary school on Ramsey Street.

Emergency crews were working to stabilize the house after the incident, which was reported around 8 a.m.

The driver’s condition has not been released by officials.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Combined ShapeCaption
A school bus crashed into a house on Ramsey Street in College Corner on Aug. 15, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A school bus crashed into a house on Ramsey Street in College Corner on Aug. 15, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
A school bus crashed into a house on Ramsey Street in College Corner on Aug. 15, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

In Other News
1
New Cincinnati Zoo hippo is named ‘Fritz’
2
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
3
Cost of Middletown water meters increases $171K
4
Area professor working with data-driven tech that improves golf swings
5
West Chester brain and spine practice expands

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top