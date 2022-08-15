School bus crashes into College Corner home; students released to parents

UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A school bus crashed into a home in College Corner this morning, and paramedics performed CPR on the driver, according to Butler County dispatchers.
The accident happened sometime around 7:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Ramsey Street, according to Butler County dispatch. Details of what happened have not yet been released.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency.
There were students on the school bus, but none were injured, according to Union County College Corner District Interim Superintendent Gregg Pettit. He said they were taken to a nearby church for parents to get them. Paramedics evaluated the children on-site, and all were reported to be okay.
The Union County College Corner School District has an elementary school on Ramsey Street.
Emergency crews were working to stabilize the house after the incident, which was reported around 8 a.m.
The driver’s condition has not been released by officials.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
