Former Springboro businessman sentenced to life in prison on rape charges

Former Springboro Realtor Timothy Hall was sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years, and designated a sex predator during a hearing Tuesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
Hall has been in the Warren County Jail since Aug. 28, when a jury found him guilty of four rape and three sexual battery charges, ending a five-day trial.
The verdicts were based on charges alleging sex crimes against a woman who is now 37 during three-month periods in 1995, 1997 and 1998.
“You are going to prison for the rest of your life,” Judge Timothy Tepe said.
Tepe told Hall, 57, of Clearcreek Twp., he decided on the sentence in part because Hall accepted “no responsibility” for the crimes.
Hall’s lawyers said they would appeal.
Hall faced a mandatory life-in-prison sentence for raping and sexually abusing a young girl more than 20 years ago.
Over his lawyers’ objections, testimony from another alleged young victim was also permitted before Tepe dismissed her charges.
“I am a sexual abuse survivor,” the remaining victim said during her statement pledging to work to protect other children from sex abuse. “I now choose to use my voice to defend those who cannot.”
She said she was part of a movement of warriors fighting child abuse and against those who try to cover it up.
“We are quickly becoming an army of collective voices,” she added.
Hall pleaded for mercy on behalf of his wife and family.
During the hearing, Bob Stinson, a psychologist and lawyer, told Tepe that the risk that Hall would commit sex offenses in the future was “quite low.”
Assistant County Prosecutor Travis Vieux urged Tepe to designate Hall a sexual predator, in part pointing to the years during which he concealed the sex crimes.
“The offenses occurred years ago,” lawyer Christopher Conard said in Hall’s defense.
Hall, who ran a well-known Springboro real estate business for decades, was originally scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 31. It was subsequently rescheduled for Oct. 15, Oct. 19 and now Nov. 24.