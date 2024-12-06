Bond set at $1M for Hamilton man accused in motel beating death

Yolanda M. Wilson was found dead on the night of Nov. 24 in a room at the Cove Motel on Dixie Highway. Hamilton police say she was beaten to death. Following an autopsy, the Butler County Coroner’s Office ruled her cause of death as head trauma.

The indictment states Wilson’s slaying happened between Nov. 22 and 23.

He is scheduled to be back common pleas court before Judge Keith Spaeth on Dec.19 for a motion hearing.

Court appointed attorney Anna Mallory has filed a motion questioning Matthews’ competency to stand trial, stating he may have a “mental disease or defect that made him unable to understand the wrongfulness of his acts at the time of the offense, unable to fully comprehend the proceedings in this court and this time.”

Wilson was found at 7:30 p.m. in Room 140 of the motel on Nov. 24. Police say 24 hours earlier, Matthews allegedly entered the motel room at around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and did not leave until 3 a.m. Nov. 24.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found Wilson non-responsive and she was declared dead at the scene. Wilson had multiple visible blunt force traumas to her head, according to a police report.

Video from Cove Motel showed no one had entered or exited Room 140 between the time Matthews left and when officers and medics arrived, according to police.