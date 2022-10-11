Biggby Coffee’s second Hamilton location now open

“I feel like we’re part of the growth of the city,” Amy Hepburn said. “People have really supported us, the community is behind us.”

The Hepburns, who have two children, Grace, 15, and Lukas, 12, said they are interested to see how Biggby’s west side store assimilates into the community, which is surrounded by neighborhoods and schools. Amy Hepburn said the opportunity to purchase the building at 1440 Haldimand Ave. “presented itself” just as they were getting requests for a coffee shop on the city’s west side.

Stand-alone coffee shops have percolated into Hamilton in recent years, with Biggby Coffee, The Fringe, and soon-to-be Starbucks, but it started with True West in the 300 block of Main Street in Hamilton’s downtown. The Hepburns are supportive of all the coffee shops in the city, they said.

City Manager Joshua Smith said he’s “appreciative” of Biggy’s two locations, and this expansion adds to the strength of Hamilton’s continued growth of small businesses.

“True West has been our coffee anchor in the city for the past decade, and their belief in Hamilton provided a path for our new generation of small businesses,” he said.

The two Biggby locations are expected to serve different types of customers, the Hepburns said.

“I feel like the High Street location is for people more in a rush,” said Amy Hepburn. “Over here, it’s more of a community feel. It’s walkable to the communities behind us, it’s a good opportunity with all the schools around us.”

But the Hepburn’s ultimate goal with all four stores ― which also includes one in Loveland and one in Montgomery ― is to build people up.

“We’re really into core values, and building a workplace where people enjoy coming to work, and customers enjoy coming,” she said. “We want it to be a positive environment. My main goal is to hire people to work with us so that we can empower and build up, and help give them the life that they want, kind of like what we’ve been able to do with us.”

Biggby Coffee’s locations at 1055 High St. and 1440 Haldimand Ave. are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.