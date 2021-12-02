Big Blue students present ‘Matilda the Musical’ Friday and Saturday

Haven said that technically, it is a very difficult show to produce.

“There are some magic moments that happen, so getting to create that as a production team and with our crew has been interesting to see how we can manage those moments that are technically difficult,” Haven said.

“One of the big messages of the show is to stand up for what you believe in, and to not let others mistreat people,” Haven said.

Matilda’s principal in the show is a big bully, and she tortures kids. She throws kids out windows, so Matilda ends up developing magical powers in response to that type of bullying at school as well as abuse at home, because her parents don’t want her, and they tell her she’s awful. So, she ends up standing up for what is right.

There are about 40 students involved in the cast of “Matilda the Musical.” The lead role of Matilda Wormwood is played by Adelle Benjey. An additional 20 students are part of the set and stage crew. Auditions for the show were held in August, and everybody who auditioned has a role in the show.

“We just recently celebrated our 40th anniversary. We usually have around 150 kids that are involved each year, but the number varies, depending on the show,” Haven said.

The school’s current drama club formed in 1980 when the two high schools in Hamilton merged into Hamilton High School. Typically, the drama club puts on three shows each year.

How to go

What: HCSD Fine Arts Department presents “Matilda the Musical”

When: 4 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Hamilton High School, main campus auditorium

Cost: Tickets are $11 in advance (plus online ticketing fees) or $13 at the door, the day of the performance, if available. General admission.

Tickets and more info: https://bit.ly/HCSDMatilda