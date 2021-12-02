Big Blue students present ‘Matilda the Musical’ Friday and Saturday

HAMILTON — The special effects are just some of the reasons people will enjoy watching Hamilton High School’s Fine Arts Department put on “Matilda the Musical” this weekend.
“Audiences won’t want to miss this one. This is a show that has some cool special effects. It’s a lot different from a lot of other shows people have seen. Also, ‘Matilda’ is a brand-new musical, and it’s only existed for a few years. So, it’s a show not a lot of people have seen, and the music is fun. I think people will enjoy this show,” said Sam Haven, dramatic director of HCSD Fine Arts Department.
Tickets are $11 online in advance (plus applicable ticketing fees) and $13 at the door the day of the performance, if available.
“Matilda the Musical” was a Broadway hit and the production has won of more than 50 international awards, including the Tony Award®. It’s the story of a young girl who loves reading. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she finds refuge in reading library books. Although she faces bullying at school and abusive parents, she dares to stand up for herself.
“One of the reasons we chose ‘Matilda the Musical’ was we really like the composer who does the show. His name is Tim Minchin. He started out as a comedian, but he’s been composing musicals for a couple of years now, and we all just really like what he does, musically, with the show. It’s always very interesting,” Haven said, “We really like the music of the show, and of course, we like the story. Matilda’s a classic.”
Haven said that technically, it is a very difficult show to produce.
“There are some magic moments that happen, so getting to create that as a production team and with our crew has been interesting to see how we can manage those moments that are technically difficult,” Haven said.
“One of the big messages of the show is to stand up for what you believe in, and to not let others mistreat people,” Haven said.
Matilda’s principal in the show is a big bully, and she tortures kids. She throws kids out windows, so Matilda ends up developing magical powers in response to that type of bullying at school as well as abuse at home, because her parents don’t want her, and they tell her she’s awful. So, she ends up standing up for what is right.
There are about 40 students involved in the cast of “Matilda the Musical.” The lead role of Matilda Wormwood is played by Adelle Benjey. An additional 20 students are part of the set and stage crew. Auditions for the show were held in August, and everybody who auditioned has a role in the show.
“We just recently celebrated our 40th anniversary. We usually have around 150 kids that are involved each year, but the number varies, depending on the show,” Haven said.
The school’s current drama club formed in 1980 when the two high schools in Hamilton merged into Hamilton High School. Typically, the drama club puts on three shows each year.
How to go
What: HCSD Fine Arts Department presents “Matilda the Musical”
When: 4 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Hamilton High School, main campus auditorium
Cost: Tickets are $11 in advance (plus online ticketing fees) or $13 at the door, the day of the performance, if available. General admission.
Tickets and more info: https://bit.ly/HCSDMatilda
