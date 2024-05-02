Best of Butler County: What is the Best Pizza? Here are the finalists

We do Best of Butler County each year to learn about audience favorites.
Slice it up any way you like, the finalists this year all want their piece of the pie.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
» Click here to vote in Best of Butler County.
Voting will go through Friday, May 10, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.
Here are the finalists in Best Pizza:
• ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
• Cassanos Pizza King
• Chesters Pizzeria
• Ginas Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Scotties Tavern
• Steel City Pizza
