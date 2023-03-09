Attorneys representing Joe Mixon after shooting tied to his house

Some neighbors said they heard more than 10 gunshots.

In a letter to parents, Forest Hills School District confirmed the person injured went to Anderson High School. The incident report says the student was shot in the foot, and the school district said they’re OK and at home.

Tracey Schaeper, who lives down the road, said she believed the shooting was a result of ongoing “Nerf wars” between kids. Nerf wars include kids running around and shooting each other with Nerf blasters, which have darts made of foam.

“They were playing ‘Nerf wars’ and apparently went into one of the neighbors’ yards back here and that neighbor opened fire. That’s what we believe to be true,” she said.

According to investigators, no arrests have been made in the shooting. It is unclear if a homeowner in the area was responsible for the shooting or if it was one of the juveniles present.

“I understand if perhaps they were, you know, encroaching onto a neighbor’s yard, absolutely tell them to get out of the yard,” Schaeper said. “But to fire rounds in the dark at teenagers that are playing a game is very scary.”

