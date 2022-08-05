BreakingNews
21-year-old man dies in Morgan Twp. crash
journal-news logo
X

Attorney withdraws from case of man with multiple child sex charges

Thomas Edward Philpot, 63, of Hamilton, indicted on multiple child sex charges, including rape, is wheeled into Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon by a Butler County Sheriff deputy. Philpot wanted his $75,000 bond lowered to $25,000 due to his medical issues. The judge denied his request. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Thomas Edward Philpot, 63, of Hamilton, indicted on multiple child sex charges, including rape, is wheeled into Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon by a Butler County Sheriff deputy. Philpot wanted his $75,000 bond lowered to $25,000 due to his medical issues. The judge denied his request. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

News
By
36 minutes ago
Upcoming trial has been cancelled.

The attorney for a Hamilton man accused of multiple child sex crimes, including rape, has withdrawn and the trial scheduled later this month has been cancelled.

Thomas Edward Philpot, 63, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury Feb. 2 on five counts of rape, nine counts of gross sexual imposition — all felonies — and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between December 2012 and March 2017. The rape charges allege the victim was under the age of 10. He faces a life sentence of convicted.

Combined ShapeCaption
Thomas Philpot's Butler County Sheriff's Office mug shot. CONTRIBUTED

Thomas Philpot's Butler County Sheriff's Office mug shot. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Thomas Philpot's Butler County Sheriff's Office mug shot. CONTRIBUTED

Philpot is housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond and his trial was scheduled to begin Aug. 22 in Butler County Common Pleas Court. At a hearing last week, Judge Michael Oster granted Philpot’s attorney Monika Roth’s request to withdraw from the case. Roth is a court-appointed public defender.

In the request, Roth said she was no longer able to represent Philpot and “professional considerations demand withdraw.”

Oster also vacated Philpot’s trial at last week’s hearing.

A new attorney, who is not a member of the county public defender’s office, will likely be appointed at a hearing scheduled for Monday.

At a May hearing for a bond reduction, Philpot was wheeled into the courtroom and he told the judge that two weeks before he was arrested, he had three surgeries scheduled in Dayton: a hip replacement, lower back and two hernia operations. He said the back surgery would allow him to walk again.

Oster declined to reduce bond.

Philpot was acquitted of sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition in 2010 in Butler County following a jury trial.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said after that case more people came forward, and the investigation continued.

Staff Writer Rick McCrabb contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
21-year-old man dies in Morgan Twp. crash
2
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio
3
Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County...
4
Middletown zoning change makes way for 10-building apartment project
5
Lakota superintendent hopeful school year will be less impacted by...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top