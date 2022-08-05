Attorney withdraws from case of man with multiple child sex charges

In the request, Roth said she was no longer able to represent Philpot and “professional considerations demand withdraw.”

Oster also vacated Philpot’s trial at last week’s hearing.

A new attorney, who is not a member of the county public defender’s office, will likely be appointed at a hearing scheduled for Monday.

At a May hearing for a bond reduction, Philpot was wheeled into the courtroom and he told the judge that two weeks before he was arrested, he had three surgeries scheduled in Dayton: a hip replacement, lower back and two hernia operations. He said the back surgery would allow him to walk again.

Oster declined to reduce bond.

Philpot was acquitted of sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition in 2010 in Butler County following a jury trial.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said after that case more people came forward, and the investigation continued.

Staff Writer Rick McCrabb contributed to this report.