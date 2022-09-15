Atrium Medical Center, YMCA host walk to support heart association

MIDDLETOWN — Atrium Medical Center will present the Butler/Warren County Heart Walk on Saturday to benefit the Greater Cincinnati Heart Association.
“Atrium Medical Center is excited to again host the Butler/Warren County Heart Walk and unite community members in taking steps for better heart health,” said Keith Bricking, MD, president of Atrium Medical Center and chair of the 2022 Butler/Warren County Heart Walk.
The event is a non-competitive, two-mile walk that will start at Atrium Family YMCA at 5750 Innovation Drive and continue through the gardens surrounding Atrium Medical Center. Same-day registration and a health expo will begin at 9 a.m.
“Heart disease impacts our communities, our friends, our families, our neighbors. The Butler/Warren County Heart Walk supports Atrium’s and Premier Health’s mission to improve the health of the communities we serve. It is our hope to bring awareness to the need for healthier lifestyles, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke,” Bricking said.
According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of Americans have at least one risk factor for heart disease. One third of Americans over the age of 20 have high blood pressure and may not even know it. Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the No. 1 cause of death for Americans.
Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to form a team and fundraise to support the American Heart Association’s efforts, including saving more babies and children who have congenital heart defects; training thousands in life-saving CPR; funding groundbreaking brain and heart research; and championing health equity for all.
“This is an annual event that’s done in conjunction with YMCA, American Heart Association and Atrium Medical Center, and the goal is to raise funds for awareness of heart disease and stroke. This fundraiser will support the American Heart Association and then, heart care here at Atrium,” said Michelle Fraley, Nursing Director at Atrium Medical Center and a lead organizer for the event.
She said the walk is a healthy choice that will promote healthy living and it will also raise awareness of heart disease in the community.
Prior to the walk, participants can take part in a health expo offered by Atrium Medical Center that will feature a variety of community vendors. For example, the Middletown Health Department will offer free COVID-19 boosters and vaccines. MidPointe Library Middletown will also participate, among others..
Tickets for more than 20 themed raffle baskets (valued from $300 to $500) will also be available for purchase at the event.
In addition, a CareFlight helicopter and local emergency vehicles, such as a fire truck and a police car, will be on display for children to see and explore. There’s also a dog walk station along the walk as well as water stops for participants. Several food trucks will also be on site.
More than 200 registered walkers have already signed up, including about 17 different teams from Atrium. Many local businesses also form teams. Families often walk in memory of a loved one. Participants come from throughout Butler and Warren counties.
HOW TO GO
What: Butler/Warren County Heart Walk
When: Registration at 9 a.m., walk at 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Atrium Family YMCA, 5750 Innovation Drive and through the gardens surrounding Atrium Medical Center
Register: heart.org/butlerwarrencountywalk
