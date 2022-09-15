Atrium Medical Center, YMCA host walk to support heart association

Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to form a team and fundraise to support the American Heart Association’s efforts, including saving more babies and children who have congenital heart defects; training thousands in life-saving CPR; funding groundbreaking brain and heart research; and championing health equity for all.

“This is an annual event that’s done in conjunction with YMCA, American Heart Association and Atrium Medical Center, and the goal is to raise funds for awareness of heart disease and stroke. This fundraiser will support the American Heart Association and then, heart care here at Atrium,” said Michelle Fraley, Nursing Director at Atrium Medical Center and a lead organizer for the event.

She said the walk is a healthy choice that will promote healthy living and it will also raise awareness of heart disease in the community.

Prior to the walk, participants can take part in a health expo offered by Atrium Medical Center that will feature a variety of community vendors. For example, the Middletown Health Department will offer free COVID-19 boosters and vaccines. MidPointe Library Middletown will also participate, among others..

Tickets for more than 20 themed raffle baskets (valued from $300 to $500) will also be available for purchase at the event.

In addition, a CareFlight helicopter and local emergency vehicles, such as a fire truck and a police car, will be on display for children to see and explore. There’s also a dog walk station along the walk as well as water stops for participants. Several food trucks will also be on site.

More than 200 registered walkers have already signed up, including about 17 different teams from Atrium. Many local businesses also form teams. Families often walk in memory of a loved one. Participants come from throughout Butler and Warren counties.

HOW TO GO

What: Butler/Warren County Heart Walk

When: Registration at 9 a.m., walk at 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Atrium Family YMCA, 5750 Innovation Drive and through the gardens surrounding Atrium Medical Center

Register: heart.org/butlerwarrencountywalk