At least one flown to hospital after motorcycle crash near Blanchester
At least one flown to hospital after motorcycle crash near Blanchester

Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH

By
21 minutes ago

At least one person was flown to the hospital following a crash in Harlan Township near Blanchester.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers said that the crash was reported at 7:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of state Route 28.

ExploreWarren County shooting: Wife’s 911 call starts calmly then, ‘Don’t touch me!’

A motorcycle was involved in the crash, but it is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

CareFlight was called to the scene and flew at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital.

The number and severity of injuries as a result of the crash are not known.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

