At least one flown to hospital after motorcycle crash near Blanchester

At least one person was flown to the hospital following a crash in Harlan Township near Blanchester.
Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers said that the crash was reported at 7:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of state Route 28.
A motorcycle was involved in the crash, but it is unclear how many vehicles were involved.
CareFlight was called to the scene and flew at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital.
The number and severity of injuries as a result of the crash are not known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
