Warren County shooting: Wife’s 911 call starts calmly then, ‘Don’t touch me!’

“It’s just stupid stuff,” she said. “He’s a mental case and he’s always mad at me.”

Evers came back down the driveway and could be heard harassing her as she spoke on the phone. She yelled, “Don’t touch me!”

He then headed back to the house as she waited for police at the driveway gate. She kept asking the dispatcher how much longer would it be before officers arrived and asked them to hurry. The dispatcher offered to call an ambulance for the woman, but she declined the offer.

Evers reportedly drove his Gator in the adjacent fields near the home.

Police arrived at Evers’ farm about 7:16 p.m. Tuesday. Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighborhood disturbances and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Terrill said the officers called Evers on his phone and eventually coaxed him to come back to where the officers were. When he came back, he told the officers to stay 10 feet away from him. Terrill said Evers allowed Sgt. Nicole Cordero to come to him to fill out a complaint form.

Terrill said Cordero asked Evers multiple times to turn the Gator’s engine off. Evers then revved the engine and as he bailed out of the Gator, he pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at Officer Eric Ney. Cordero told Evers to put the gun away. She fired at Evers and then went to check on Ney, who was struck in the face.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Terrill played the cruiser cam video that captured the deadly altercation. Six shots could be heard on the cruiser camera. The video showed Cordero and Ney talking to Evers on a Gator ATV near a barn at the horse farm. The cruiser camera had a clear view of the altercation.

Combined Shape Caption Clearcreek Twp.Sgt. Nicole Cordero Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER Combined Shape Caption Clearcreek Twp.Sgt. Nicole Cordero Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the autopsy performed Wednesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office indicated one of the multiple gunshot wounds inflicted on Evers, 65, was a contact wound that was flush against his head, indicating that Evers may have shot himself.

The autopsy also indicated another fatal wound was into Evers’ torso. Fornshell said either shot would have been fatal to Evers, but said Cordero was not close enough to Evers to have fired the shot flush against his head.

“We won’t know if ultimately his death certificate will have suicide, homicide or undetermined as the cause of death,” Fornshell said. “It will depend on the sequence of shots to make that determination.”

Terrill said one of Evers’ shots struck Ney across the the face.

“This was very hectic and very quick, about 10 to 15 seconds,” Terrill said.

Combined Shape Caption Clearcreek Twp. police officer Eric Ney Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER Combined Shape Caption Clearcreek Twp. police officer Eric Ney Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

He said Cordero is on paid administrative leave, which is policy in an officer-involved shooting.

Terrill said this was the first officer-involved shooting and first shooting of a township police officer since the department’s founding in 1975.

The shooting of the Clearcreek Twp. officer has spurred many residents to bring food and other items to show their appreciation for those who protect their community.

Combined Shape Caption VIDEO: Large police presence on SR 48 in Clearcreek Twp. after officer-involved shooting Combined Shape Caption VIDEO: Large police presence on SR 48 in Clearcreek Twp. after officer-involved shooting

Terrill said the community outpouring of support has been great, and he asked the community to pray for Ney’s recovery. A GO Fund Me page has been set up to assist Ney’s family while he is in the hospital.

Ney, a 14-year veteran, remains in stable but critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Terrill. Friday afternoon, he said Ney will need to go through some additional medical assessments after he leaves the intensive care unit.

“He has some tough times ahead and is talking some,” Terrill said. “That’s better than he was a couple of days ago.”