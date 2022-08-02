BreakingNews
Arrest made in shooting death Monday night in Middletown
Arrest made in shooting death Monday night in Middletown

A man was shot and killed Monday night outside a residence on Grand Avenue, and Middletown police have a suspect in the city jail.

The incident that was apparently a dispute between relatives turned violent. It happened about 10:30 p.m. on Grand near Wilson Street. Middletown Police Chief David Birk said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Denzel Fuller, 22, was tracked down by police, taken into custody and charged with murder, Birk said.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

