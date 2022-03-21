Hamburger icon
Area’s spring outlook shows possibility of more severe weather

Flowers bloom as spring is in the air in Butler County. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its spring outlook for April to June with predictions of more rain and warmer temperatures for the Ohio Valley. NICK GRAHAM / JOURNAL-NEWS

Credit: Nick Graham

39 minutes ago

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its spring outlook for April to June.

NOAA predicts more rain and warmer temperatures for the Ohio Valley. We have a minor risk for flooding this spring. This prediction also factors in the rain and snow we have seen over the past few months.

We are currently in a La Niña weather pattern. NOAA expects La Niña to last longer, possibly into the summer. There is a 53% chance of that happening. What is La Niña? In a La Niña weather pattern, we typically see more precipitation and warmer temperatures in our area.

Odds are higher for severe weather in the Tri-State during the spring.

Across the rest of the United States, the drought is expected to worsen in the western half of the country. This includes the West Coast, Pacific Northwest, the Southern Plains, and the Lower Mississippi Valley.

Minor to moderate flooding is expected for the Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, parts of the Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley. Above average temperatures are expected for most of the country, specifically the East Coast, Midwest and the Desert Southwest.

