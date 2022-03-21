Area’s spring outlook shows possibility of more severe weather

NOAA predicts more rain and warmer temperatures for the Ohio Valley. We have a minor risk for flooding this spring. This prediction also factors in the rain and snow we have seen over the past few months.

We are currently in a La Niña weather pattern. NOAA expects La Niña to last longer, possibly into the summer. There is a 53% chance of that happening. What is La Niña? In a La Niña weather pattern, we typically see more precipitation and warmer temperatures in our area.