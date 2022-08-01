Area hospitals receive national recognition

Bo McMillan, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Children’s, said the hospital has been ranked second, third or fourth for some time now.

Steve Davis, MD, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s, said the recognition is “an incredible honor.”

“A distinction like this is only possible through the efforts of our employees and their dedication to changing outcomes for children in Cincinnati and around the world,” Davis said in a release.

Elsewhere in Cincinnati, The Christ Hospital was recognized as the city’s best hospital for the eighth consecutive year and ranked as the fifth best adult care center in the state. It received high marks for its care in the categories Cardiology and Heart surgery, Orthopedics, Geriatrics and Neurology & Neurosurgery.

“Receiving an honor like this, for the eighth consecutive year, is possible only because of the incredible dedication of our team of physicians, clinicians and staff who work together to provide the very best care for all members of the Greater Cincinnati community,” said Debbie Hayes, President and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network.

In Butler County, Middletown’s Atrium Medical Center was ranked as the 50th best care center for rehabilitation in the country, and received high marks for maternity care, stroke, kidney failure, heart failure and heart attacks.

No other Butler County hospitals received a national ranking. However, Kettering Health Hamilton, Mercy-Health Fairfield, West Chester Hospital, Oxford’s McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital-TriHealth all received recognition for high performances in various different procedures or conditions.

For a full list of US News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Hospital Rankings, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.