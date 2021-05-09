Area high school graduations still changed, but closer to normal: What districts are doing

“Like many districts in Butler County, Hamilton City Schools is excited to see trends returning to normalcy,” said Mike Holbrook, superintendent for district.

The ceremony, which is 7 p.m. on May 25 Virgil Schwarm Stadium, will still be radically different from traditional graduations due to numerous coronavirus safety precautions, including spaced seating, limited tickets and a mask requirement for everyone except the few seconds when graduates pose for their official photo receiving their diploma, said Holbrook.

The district worked closely with Hamilton’s Health Department, he said, and once guests enter they will be directed to sit on stickers placed throughout the stadium, three feet apart, to maintain social distancing. Guests will also be asked to remain in their seats, minimizing movement throughout the stadium during the ceremony.

Fairfield High School is headed back to the Cintas Center after holding by appointment individual graduation ceremonies in its stadium last year limited to each senior’s immediate family.

Masks will be employed there too, said Fairfield Schools Spokeswoman Gina Gentry-Fletcher, as well a split schedule – employed by some other local districts – to lessen the crowds of graduates and family members.

Students and their families have been compliant with mask requirements throughout the school year at a wide variety of events, said Gentry-Fletcher.

“We have had no instances of disregard for our requirement to wear masks in school and as spectators at events,” she said.

For details on your local high school’s commencement ceremonies go to the school’s or district’s website.