Another West Chester Twp. Activity Center deal fails

Another potential buyer for the old West Chester Twp. Activity Center has backed out after making a $2.3 million offer for the property on Cox Road, but trustees say they have another offer waiting in the wings.
Trustee Mark Welch told the Journal-News the trustees were poised to seal a deal on Thursday but the buyer’s financing fell through, “if everything hinged on somebody co-signing for the loan they probably should have done that kind of due diligence before they ever spent the time.”
“They wanted to purchase it as an event center, the story I got was the matriarch or patriarch did not want to co-sign for the loan so it died,” Welch said. “They went through and gave decent terms and a good offer and we were going to go ahead verify it in a special meeting, then we got word they were unable to secure the loan.”
In April the trustees agreed to sell the property to the same doctor who sued them a few years ago over his rehab center but he backed out a month later. The property went up for sale with an asking price of $2.5 million at the beginning of the year. Dr. Mohamed Aziz offered $1.9 million which is $100,000 more than the township would have gotten if they sold it for a new Kroger Marketplace. The property was being sold as it stands.
Welch told the Journal-News after the inspection Aziz came back and wanted about $300,000 shaved off the price because of some required upgrades like sprinklers.
Trustee Ann Becker said “it’s kind of a bummer” because the potential buyer was local.
“There have been other offers on the building and we’re exploring another offer next week,” she said. “The interest in the building is still really high, we just have to find the right buyer for the right price and what’s right for the community.”
The Activity Center came into play after Community First Solutions stopped providing senior programming in 2019. Shortly thereafter the township agreed to sell the building to Kroger’s landlord Regency Centers for $1.8 million.
Trustee Lee Wong said he couldn’t disclose much about the newest buyer but “there is another offer on the table, it’s a sweeter deal even.”
