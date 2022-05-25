West Chester Activity Center sale canceled

It’s déjà vu all over again with the West Chester Twp. Activity Center after Dr. Mohamed Aziz backed out of the $1.9 million purchase because the building needs too much work.
The West Chester trustees agreed last month to sell the former Activity Center on Cox Road to the same doctor who sued them a few years ago over his rehab center but he has backed out. Assistant Township Administrator Lisa Brown said he canceled the purchase in time to receive his $100,000 in earnest money.
“After the inspections were done by the potential buyer they determined that the property was not going to work for their needs, it was going to require too much modification of the building and they were no longer interested,” Brown said.
Aziz sued the township in 2016 over a temporary moratorium banning drug rehab centers. Officials had said he wanted to refurbish the building for medical office space but no in-patient care.
The property went up for sale in January with an asking price of $2.5 million, but Aziz offered $100,000 more than the township would have gotten if they sold it for a new Kroger Marketplace. The sales agreement with Aziz included a 30-day inspection period and 60 days to finalize payment of the cash offer. The property was being sold as it stands.
The Activity Center has been at the center of a debate over whether or not the township should be in the business of providing community gathering space.
The Activity Center came into play after Community First Solutions stopped providing senior programming in 2019. Shortly thereafter the township agreed to sell the building to Kroger’s landlord Regency Centers for $1.8 million.
There were many moving parts and parties involved in trying to build a new 117,166-square-foot Marketplace. The deal was contingent on Regency Centers being able to acquire the Activity Center, the Providence Bible Fellowship church, a sliver from Chesterwood Village and easements and agreements with about 10 other property owners to complete the complicated deal.
The trustees gave Regency extensions of the timeline that was set in the purchase agreement to March 2020. The company had 90 days to acquire the church and Chesterwood properties and six months to complete due diligence. However three 90-day extensions could be requested at a cost of $50,000 each. The trustees agreed to amend the contract giving Regency another six months with $100,000 due September 2020. Regency cancelled the deal just before the payment would have been due.
About the Author