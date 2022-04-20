West Chester Activity Center, for sale since January, has a buyer

The West Chester Board of Trustees has finally unloaded the former Activity Center on Cox Road, selling it for $1.9 million to a local company for professional offices.
The trustees met in an emergency meeting today and agreed to sell the property to RS Professionals LLC.
The property, formerly the West Chester Library and more recently the West Chester Activity Center, was placed on the market for sale in January. The township was asking for $2.5 million.
After the $1.8 million Kroger Marketplace deal failed, the trustees put the building on the market for $2.5 million.
The trustees haggled with Kroger’s landlord Regency Centers for two years over the sale of the Activity Center for a giant Kroger Marketplace, the negotiating ended last year.
The sales agreement agreement with RS Professionals includes a 30-day inspection period and 60 days to finalize payment of the cash offer. The property is being sold as it stands.
RS Professionals LLC, a company currently doing business in West Chester, plans to renovate the existing building for use as professional offices.
