Animal Friends Humane Society shelter temporarily halts walk-ins for adoptions

The Animal Friends Humane Society will be temporarily halting walk-ins on Tuesday and is asking that people interested in adopting pets call ahead to make an appointment for any of the services.
The closure is due to limited staff caused by Covid-19 quarantines.
Masks are also required when visiting the shelter.
AFHS is hoping to go back to normal operations as soon as possible. Call (513) 867-5727, ext. 0 or email AnimalServices@butlercountyohio.org to request an appointment to visit.
In Other News
1
Looking for free N95 masks? Here’s where you can get them.
2
Sheriff’s deputy pulls puppy from frozen pond in Butler County
3
Driver in Tylersville Road crash attempted to flee; portion of road...
4
New state COVID-19 contact tracing rules welcomed by local schools
5
Hamilton announces streets planned for upcoming levy-paid resurfacing
About the Author