Animal Friends Humane Society shelter temporarily halts walk-ins for adoptions

FILE: A long line of people wait to tour the new building during a day-long event on Saturday, August 22, 2009 celebrating the opening of the Animal Friends Humane Society's new animal shelter 1820 Princeton Road in Hamilton.

By Staff report
37 minutes ago

The Animal Friends Humane Society will be temporarily halting walk-ins on Tuesday and is asking that people interested in adopting pets call ahead to make an appointment for any of the services.

The closure is due to limited staff caused by Covid-19 quarantines.

Masks are also required when visiting the shelter.

AFHS is hoping to go back to normal operations as soon as possible. Call (513) 867-5727, ext. 0 or email AnimalServices@butlercountyohio.org to request an appointment to visit.

