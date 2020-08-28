Amazon driver finds girl on the side of the road: ’I’m not going to leave’

An Amazon driver who found a 2-year-old girl who was inside a stolen car and then left on the side of the road promised 911 dispatchers that he’d stay with the little girl until police arrived.
“If I leave there wouldn’t be anybody with her,” he said Thursday evening. “I’m not going to leave.”
The driver called 911 after finding the girl, Haleigh Wood, in some brush on the side of Adair Avenue in Harrison Twp.
About half an hour earlier, Haleigh’s father reported that his purple 2012 Kia Optima was stolen from a gas station on Valley Street with his daughter inside.
“I’m an Amazon driver and there’s a little girl strapped into a car seat just sitting on the side on the road,” the Amazon driver said. “She’s not in a vehicle. She’s just sitting here on the side of the road.”
When he described Haleigh’s appearance and clothing, the dispatcher said she might be the girl police were looking for.
While waiting for police to arrive, the driver could be heard talking to the girl and trying to comfort her as she cried.
Medics checked out Haleigh and reunited her with her mother, Razshae Wood.
“I just got a call from my husband saying the car is gone and Haleigh is asleep in the back,” Razshae said. “He was just crying and freaking out and I was crying and freaking out ... I didn’t care about the car, I just wanted my daughter to be OK,” she said. “I just thank God she’s OK.”