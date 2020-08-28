Amazon driver finds girl on the side of the road: ’I’m not going to leave’

When he described Haleigh’s appearance and clothing, the dispatcher said she might be the girl police were looking for.

While waiting for police to arrive, the driver could be heard talking to the girl and trying to comfort her as she cried.

Medics checked out Haleigh and reunited her with her mother, Razshae Wood.

“I just got a call from my husband saying the car is gone and Haleigh is asleep in the back,” Razshae said. “He was just crying and freaking out and I was crying and freaking out ... I didn’t care about the car, I just wanted my daughter to be OK,” she said. “I just thank God she’s OK.”