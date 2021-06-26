journal-news logo
Drug raids net 800 grams of fentanyl, 51 pounds of pot in Butler County

Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Law | 48 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

County, local and federal law enforcement conducted seven drug raids earlier this month, which led to the seizure of 800 grams of fentanyl, 51 pounds of marijuana and $8,0000 in cash.

The Butler County Regional Narcotics task force along with the FBI and local police departments conducted the raids during the early morning hours of June 15. They had search warrants for four locations in Hamilton, one in Oxford, one in Fairfield and one in Middletown, according to a release issued Friday from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddie Collins, 31, aka “Big Unk,” was booked into the Butler County Jail on June 15 on suspicion of possession of controlled substances. He also is being held on federal charges, records show.

Anyone who has information on criminal activity involving Collins is urged to call the FBI Cincinnati office at 513-421-4310.

Eddie Collins aka "Big Unk"
Credit: Butler County Jail

