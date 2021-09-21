Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Police were called to the 7700 block of Wildbranch Road at 12:26 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots heard. Officers found multiple residences in Tyler’s Creek Townhouse struck by bullets, according to Fairfield Twp. Police.

A short time later, an area hospital notified officers that a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital seeking treatment. The victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is believed to be the intended target, according to police. No other victims or injuries were reported.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton looks to again expand outdoor drinking district: What that would mean

Caption Several people were utilizing the DORA district on St. Patrick's Day with beer from The Casual Pint at Marcum Park March 17, 2020 in Hamilton. Normal St. Patrick's Day festivities were halted with the state ban on gathering in bars and restaurants to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Hamilton is considering expanding its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, where people can sip alcoholic beverages as they stroll around various parts of the city.

Officials also are considering increasing the hours when the DORA can operate as early as 9 a.m. so businesses wanting to offer brunch-to-go can sell alcohol-to-go. DORA sales at special events also are being considered.

As long as people buy from participating bars and restaurants that use official DORA cups, they can buy alcoholic beverages “to go” from noon to midnight. They must stay within boundaries of the district’s 250-plus acres, where there now are 22 participating establishments. Last year, Hamilton businesses sold 55,000 DORA cups,” according to the city.

READ THE FULL STORY

Renovated 131-year-old Sorg Opera House continues revitalization: 17 more shows planned this year

Caption The Sorg Opera House was open to the public for an open house with tours of the building and performances by Queen City Vaudevillians Friday night, Sept. 10, 2021 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Once considered another empty historic building in downtown Middletown, the Sorg Opera House has been rejuvenated, survived the coronavirus pandemic and is flourishing, said Nancy Griffith, board president of the Sorg Opera Revitalization Group (SORG).

Five years ago, the Sorg was named to the 2016 list of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites, a designation the non-profit organization SORG hoped would help raise money for the building’s rebirth.

Since then, the opera house, constructed in 1890 and designed by architect Samuel Hannaford, who also designed the nearby Sorg Mansion, has experienced major renovations.

READ THE FULL STORY

Lebanon City Schools opt to end mask mandate in one week

Caption TYSON THORP / CONTRIBUTED

LEBANON, Ohio — The Lebanon City Schools board voted Monday night to end its temporary mask mandate next Monday and return to an optional masking policy.

The district is currently two weeks into the three-week mandate that was implemented in late August when more than 900 students were involved in quarantine.

Two weeks ago, when the district implemented the mask mandate, the district had more than 430 students in quarantine. The week after mandatory masking went into effect, that number dropped to 50.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County governments ask county for additional ARP funding

Caption The Butler County Government Services Center. STAFF FILE

Every Butler County governmental entity received a slice of federal American Rescue Plan funding, but some are looking for more money from the county commissioners to fund projects.

A total of $155.6 million is flowing to the county, cities, townships and villages, but 10 jurisdictions have also asked for $60.3 million of the commissioners’ $74.5 million. The commissioners invited other governments and groups to pitch ideas that will have a long-term positive impact on the county. They received 34 requests totaling about $130 million.

Commissioner Cindy Carpenter said she doesn’t believe the commissioners should preclude the requests from other governments because they also received funding.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Middletown City Council candidate forum set for Thursday

Caption Members of the Middletown city council mentioned James Hutchinson tonight during their comment portion of the meeting. James, 6, allegedly was killed over the weekend by his mother. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Candidates for Middletown City Council will address questions this week in one of the area’s first political forums for November’s general election.

Five people are seeking one of two open seats for Middletown City Council, and only one incumbent is seeking reelection. The Middletown chapter of the NAACP is hosting the forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center, 800 Lafayette Ave.

Celeste Davis, president of the Middletown NAACP, said this is an important race for the city as “there are five candidates running ... for only two seats.”

READ THE FULL STORY