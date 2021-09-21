Renovated 131-year-old Sorg Opera House continues revitalization: 17 more shows planned this year

She called the improvements “a big piece of our puzzle.”

Some of those upgrades were highlighted when the Sorg hosted its 131st birthday open house on Sept. 10 and sold-out “Night Fever” concert Sept. 11 that originally was scheduled for last year, the day after Gov. Mike DeWine shut down businesses due to COVID-19.

The open house gave the 150 visitors an opportunity to tour the Sorg, including the balcony, dressing rooms under the stage and its commercial building. The original Sorg Opera House sign that recently was uncovered was displayed in the lobby.

“It’s so exciting to see where we have come from and where we are today,” Griffith said. “We are so fortunate, so lucky that we came out of the pandemic not bankrupt.”

Griffith said the Sorg is important to the community because it provides local theater enthusiasts an opportunity to see local productions and it’s an economic driver for downtown businesses. There are 17 musical shows scheduled for the rest of the year and seven so far in 2022.

Ami Vitori, owner of Gracie’s, a downtown restaurant, said when there are weekend shows at the Sorg business increases tremendously.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “They have done a great job. Such good work.”

A lifetime Middletown resident, Griffith said she understands why skeptics were leery when it came to the rebirth of the Sorg. She spoke last week to the Rotary Club and the members were surprised when she told them the opera house has no employees.

“Super devoted volunteers,” she said. “We are all on the same page. We are there for the good of the theater.”

For the Sorg to continue to grow, the board needs to create a steady stream of revenue, Griffith said. She said the Sorg wants to add tenants to the four-floor commercial building.

“Nothing on that scale happens quickly,” she said. “You have to keep the vision for the long haul.”

The Sorg Opera House hosted an open house with tours of the building and performances by Queen City Vaudevillians on Sept. 10. Seventeen more musical acts are scheduled for this year.

The original Sorg Opera House was recently uncovered and it's on display in the lobby.

