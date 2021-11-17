Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The tallest office building in the history of the township saw local and county officials gather in its towering shadow Tuesday for a flag dedication ceremony commemorating the 8-story Kemba Credit Union at 8763 Union Centre Blvd.

The building will house the $28 million operations center for Kemba but local officials said the new record-holding facility also provides a looming symbol of one of Butler County’s fastest growing townships.

Hamilton road reopens after fatal crash

Caption Crews repair a utility pole at the scene of a fatal car crash at Tylersville Road and Mourning Dove on Wed., Nov. 17, 2021. Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Tylersville Road reopened before noon following a single-vehicle wreck in Hamilton that killed a 33-year-old man around 2 a.m.

The eastbound vehicle slid off the road, into a ditch and hit a telephone pole, snapping it in half, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

The man, whose name has not yet been made public, was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Butler County’s crash reconstruction team responded to investigate.

Large apartment project planned for former Beckett Paper site

Caption Hamilton is considering giving aid to a development of more than 200 apartments in the former Beckett Paper facility, which was the first paper mill west of the Allegheny mountains. PROVIDED

Hamilton City Council tonight is scheduled to officially learn about a proposed redevelopment of part of the former Beckett Paper Co. complex into at least 250 apartments, a project officials believe will revitalize the city’s Dayton Lane neighborhood.

It’s also close to the North End neighborhood, which the city hopes to revitalize.

The 6.7-acre site is at the northeast corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dayton Street, with several historic buildings. Hamilton staff is recommending city government purchase the property for $1.5 million from Simfall LLC, owners since 2015.

Talawanda district sticks with mask mandate

Caption Talawanda High School.

OXFORD — Talawanda district’s mask mandate was a topic for Monday’s Board of Education meeting, ending with a plan for another review and discussion at the Dec. 13 meeting.

The evening began with a threat of a lawsuit in federal court against the board and members individually if the mask mandate is not lifted. Sean Brooks, speaking in the visitor participation portion of the agenda, cited various federal code numbers under which the threat to sue was being made and said a vote to rescind was demanded.

“We may sue you in federal court. We request a vote tonight,” he said, adding several other districts have reduced mandates to voluntary use of masks. “You stand alone and we await your vote tonight.”

Smile Closet provides Middletown elementary students with ‘essentials’ from local churches

Caption The Smile Closet at Mayfield Elementary in Middletown holds many items that students may need. The closets are furnished by local churches that purchase the items from Walmart and Meijer. Credit: Submitted photo Credit: Submitted photo

Two Middletown churches are teaming up to reduce the hurdles some students face at school and home.

Christ United Methodist Church and First Methodist Church received a $9,000 grant from the Middletown Community Foundation recently to provide Smile (Something to Make It a Little Easier) Closets at six local elementary schools.

This is the second year that Christ United received the grant from the MCF and it used the money to serve three schools — Creekview, Central Academy and Mayfield — with “essentials” like hygiene items, clothing, underwear, socks, shoes, school supplies that supplement the Middletown Area Neediest Youth (MANY) purchases, said Dee Sellers, one of the organizers.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

All-district football: Lakota West standout earns player of the year honors

Caption Lakota West's Jyaire Brown carries the ball during their football game against Hamilton Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium at Hamilton High School. Lakota West won 49-13. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown is the Southwest District Division I football defensive player of the year as announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Brown, who is committed to Ohio State, led the GMC with four interceptions, had a fumble recovery and a punt return for a touchdown.

Bob Mullins of Monroe is the Division III coach of the year. He led the Hornets to a 7-3 record and a share of the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division title.

