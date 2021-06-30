Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

That will change this fall.

Fisher said an entertainment venue, complete with two stages, a full kitchen and bar, is planned for the Union Center Pavilion Shopping Center in West Chester.

Lori’s Roadhouse, a 24,000-square-foot venue that eventually will include a 5,000-square-foot patio with room for 2,000 people, will be located adjacent to the West Chester Antique Center, 4924 Union Center Pavilion Drive. Fischer said Lori’s Roadhouse will be one of the Top 10 largest honky-tonks in the country.

Fairfield’s Harbin Park loop trail construction begins

The city of Fairfield will purchase a 33-acre site that would expand the city’s walking and cycling paths in Harbin Park to the west. The purchase is contingent receiving a Clean Ohio Grant that would pay for 75 percent of the purchase price. GREG LYNCH/FILE

Construction on the new walking/bike trail that will encircle Harbin Park, which is part of a multi-faceted Phase 1 to makeover the city’s largest park, began last week.

Phase 1 of the three-phase renovation of Harbin Park is starting with $700,000 of capital funds allocated in 2020 via Senate Bill 310. The trail system is part of the phase that will include a rebuilt overlook picnic shelter, replacement of the wooden shelters, a new year-round restroom facility, and an improved playground area, as well as a new 1.1-mile loop trail around the park.

The new loop trail will link with the existing trail that connects the picnic shelters of the upper lot to the neighborhood on Gray Road and West Augusta Boulevard. This trail was identified in the parks master plan in 2014, said Parks and Recreation Director Tiphanie Mays.

Top 34 employers in Butler County: Who has the most workers?

Fairfield-based Cincinnati Financial is one of Butler County’s top employers. Staff photo by Greg Lynch.

Butler County has a diverse collection of major employers that include a mix of education, manufacturing, healthcare and others that safeguard against a potential economic meltdown, even a crippling pandemic.

Butler County’s development department updates its list of top employers every other year. For a recent report, Journal-News reporters studied the updated list of top employers and what that group says about Butler County.

Here’s a look at the top 34 employers in the county, which have at least 350 employees:

Lakota East football standout to continue family tradition at Purdue

Lakota East's Charlie Kenrich makes a catch and runs in for a touchdown during their football game against Middletown Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. Lakota East defeated Middletown 21-9. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Lakota East High School rising senior Charlie Kenrich will be a fourth generation Boilermaker, but the three-star football recruit tried not to let family ties to Purdue University influence his decision.

Ultimately, Kenrich made his decision to commit to Purdue on Sunday based on other factors.

Purdue is recruiting the Thunderhawks’ wingback and second-team All-Greater Miami Conference pick as a tight end.

Woman not indicted in connection with Hamilton crash that killed 6-year-old boy

A 6-year-old child was hit and killed Tuesday evening while crossing Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton's Lindenwald neighborhood NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A Butler County grand jury has declined to indict a woman who was charged in connection with a fatal crash in May that left a boy dead and his brother injured.

Hortencia Garcia, 26, of Cincinnati was charged with tampering with evidence, a felony, for allegedly retrieving a “wad” of cash from a car after the crash and hiding it in her bra. She stopped because she knew the driver..

On Wednesday a grand jury declined to indict Garcia on the charge, and the case was dismissed.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

11 things to do for Fourth of July in Butler County and the region

Those who like to watch fireworks will have opportunities this year in Butler County. Shows are scheduled for Hamilton and Fairfield and an aerial pyrotenics show in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Some Fourth of July celebration events this weekend in 2021 have been pared down, but that’s preferable to nothing at all. Here’s a list and statuses of all the big events happening around the city, as well as the traditional smaller events in your town.

