Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
‘Nothing like this is in the area’: Planned honky-tonk thinks big in West Chester
Credit: Nick Graham
Greg Fisher’s wife told him there was no place in the Butler County area to dance.
That will change this fall.
Fisher said an entertainment venue, complete with two stages, a full kitchen and bar, is planned for the Union Center Pavilion Shopping Center in West Chester.
Lori’s Roadhouse, a 24,000-square-foot venue that eventually will include a 5,000-square-foot patio with room for 2,000 people, will be located adjacent to the West Chester Antique Center, 4924 Union Center Pavilion Drive. Fischer said Lori’s Roadhouse will be one of the Top 10 largest honky-tonks in the country.
Fairfield’s Harbin Park loop trail construction begins
Construction on the new walking/bike trail that will encircle Harbin Park, which is part of a multi-faceted Phase 1 to makeover the city’s largest park, began last week.
Phase 1 of the three-phase renovation of Harbin Park is starting with $700,000 of capital funds allocated in 2020 via Senate Bill 310. The trail system is part of the phase that will include a rebuilt overlook picnic shelter, replacement of the wooden shelters, a new year-round restroom facility, and an improved playground area, as well as a new 1.1-mile loop trail around the park.
The new loop trail will link with the existing trail that connects the picnic shelters of the upper lot to the neighborhood on Gray Road and West Augusta Boulevard. This trail was identified in the parks master plan in 2014, said Parks and Recreation Director Tiphanie Mays.
Top 34 employers in Butler County: Who has the most workers?
Butler County has a diverse collection of major employers that include a mix of education, manufacturing, healthcare and others that safeguard against a potential economic meltdown, even a crippling pandemic.
Butler County’s development department updates its list of top employers every other year. For a recent report, Journal-News reporters studied the updated list of top employers and what that group says about Butler County.
Here’s a look at the top 34 employers in the county, which have at least 350 employees:
Lakota East football standout to continue family tradition at Purdue
Credit: Nick Graham
Lakota East High School rising senior Charlie Kenrich will be a fourth generation Boilermaker, but the three-star football recruit tried not to let family ties to Purdue University influence his decision.
Ultimately, Kenrich made his decision to commit to Purdue on Sunday based on other factors.
Purdue is recruiting the Thunderhawks’ wingback and second-team All-Greater Miami Conference pick as a tight end.
Woman not indicted in connection with Hamilton crash that killed 6-year-old boy
A Butler County grand jury has declined to indict a woman who was charged in connection with a fatal crash in May that left a boy dead and his brother injured.
Hortencia Garcia, 26, of Cincinnati was charged with tampering with evidence, a felony, for allegedly retrieving a “wad” of cash from a car after the crash and hiding it in her bra. She stopped because she knew the driver..
On Wednesday a grand jury declined to indict Garcia on the charge, and the case was dismissed.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
11 things to do for Fourth of July in Butler County and the region
Some Fourth of July celebration events this weekend in 2021 have been pared down, but that’s preferable to nothing at all. Here’s a list and statuses of all the big events happening around the city, as well as the traditional smaller events in your town.