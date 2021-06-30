journal-news logo
Top 34 employers in Butler County: Who has the most workers?

News | 1 hour ago
By Denise G. Callahan, Staff Writer

Butler County has a diverse collection of major employers that include a mix of education, manufacturing, healthcare and others that safeguard against a potential economic meltdown, even a crippling pandemic.

Butler County’s development department updates its list of top employers every other year. For a recent report, Journal-News reporters studied the updated list of top employers and what that group says about Butler County.

Here’s a look at the top 34 employers in the county, which have at least 350 employees:

NameEmployeesIndustry
Miami University4,250Education
Cincinnati Financial Corp.3,234Insurance
GE Aviation2,500Manufacturing
Cleveland-Cliffs2,421Manufacturing
Butler County government2,044Government
Lakota Schools1,827Education
Mercy Regional Hospital1,400Healthcare
Liberty Mutual1,400Insurance
Koch Foods1,200Food Service
UC Health West Chester Hospital1,045Healthcare
Kettering Health Hamilton1,028Healthcare
Hamilton Schools1,000Education
Tyson Foods901Manufacturing
Fairfield Schools900Education
Cornerstone Brants896Consumer Goods
Baker Concrete804Manufacturing
ThysennKrupp Bilstein of America800Manufacturing
Express Scripts750Healthcare
Pacific Manufacturing Inc.700Manufacturing
Cincinnati Childrens700Healthcare
Veritiv Corporation675Distribution
City of Hamilton650Government
Community First Solutions620Healthcare
Procter & Gamble558Manufacturing
Deceuninck North America550Manufacturing
Miller Coors548Food/Beverage
Takumi Stamping500Manufacturing
Barclaycard500Communication
Totes Isotoner450Manufacturing
Martin Brower450Food Service / Manufacturing
Edgewood Schools420Education
Tri-County Extended Care405Healthcare
Square D (Schneider Electric)398Manufacturing
StarTek350Communication

