Top 34 employers in Butler County: Who has the most workers?

Butler County has a diverse collection of major employers that include a mix of education, manufacturing, healthcare and others that safeguard against a potential economic meltdown, even a crippling pandemic.
Butler County’s development department updates its list of top employers every other year. For a recent report, Journal-News reporters studied the updated list of top employers and what that group says about Butler County.
Here’s a look at the top 34 employers in the county, which have at least 350 employees:
|Name
|Employees
|Industry
|Miami University
|4,250
|Education
|Cincinnati Financial Corp.
|3,234
|Insurance
|GE Aviation
|2,500
|Manufacturing
|Cleveland-Cliffs
|2,421
|Manufacturing
|Butler County government
|2,044
|Government
|Lakota Schools
|1,827
|Education
|Mercy Regional Hospital
|1,400
|Healthcare
|Liberty Mutual
|1,400
|Insurance
|Koch Foods
|1,200
|Food Service
|UC Health West Chester Hospital
|1,045
|Healthcare
|Kettering Health Hamilton
|1,028
|Healthcare
|Hamilton Schools
|1,000
|Education
|Tyson Foods
|901
|Manufacturing
|Fairfield Schools
|900
|Education
|Cornerstone Brants
|896
|Consumer Goods
|Baker Concrete
|804
|Manufacturing
|ThysennKrupp Bilstein of America
|800
|Manufacturing
|Express Scripts
|750
|Healthcare
|Pacific Manufacturing Inc.
|700
|Manufacturing
|Cincinnati Childrens
|700
|Healthcare
|Veritiv Corporation
|675
|Distribution
|City of Hamilton
|650
|Government
|Community First Solutions
|620
|Healthcare
|Procter & Gamble
|558
|Manufacturing
|Deceuninck North America
|550
|Manufacturing
|Miller Coors
|548
|Food/Beverage
|Takumi Stamping
|500
|Manufacturing
|Barclaycard
|500
|Communication
|Totes Isotoner
|450
|Manufacturing
|Martin Brower
|450
|Food Service / Manufacturing
|Edgewood Schools
|420
|Education
|Tri-County Extended Care
|405
|Healthcare
|Square D (Schneider Electric)
|398
|Manufacturing
|StarTek
|350
|Communication