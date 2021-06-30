11 things to do for Fourth of July in Butler County and the region

Red, White, and Kaboom: Fireworks Over Fairfield

It will be a muted Fourth of July party in Fairfield as COVID-19 winds down. There won’t be any food trucks or live music this year. Harbin Park will close at dusk as usual on July 3, but the soccer lot will be open to foot traffic only starting at 8 p.m. The city is widening the viewing area for the city by using bigger shells and a wider shooting zone. The Rozzi’s fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. and last for 10 minutes. The soundtrack will be simulcast on 92.9 Jack FM. (Saturday, Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield.)

Independence Celebration in Lebanon

Lebanon’s Independence Day starts with a downtown parade at 4 p.m. that runs down Broadway St, and then back up Mechanic St. The family-friendly festivities then shifts to Colonial Park West, featuring a petting zoo, games, balloon animals, snow cones, and live music from Timestamp (rock and alternative rock covers from the 1980s and 90s). Rozzi’s fireworks start at 10 p.m. (Saturday, Colonial Park West, 720 N. Broadway St., Lebanon, www.lebanon.gov.)

Fourth of July Celebration at Sticker’s Grove

This family-owned, private amusement park is only open to the public a few times per year. The Fourth of July is one of those times. For rides, you can purchase individual tickets or buy an armband for $17 for unlimited rides. Food and alcohol will be available for purchase, but you can bring your own food. Visit www.stickersgrove.com for a list of permitted items. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. (Saturday, 3-11 p.m., Sticker’s Grove, 11490 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton, free admission.)

Middletown Independence Day Festival

The festival at Smith Park will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and feature Madrigal “The Ultimate Santana Experience” and at least two local bands. The event is free, and vendors, entertainment and free shuttle service will be available. There will be local bands from 5-7 p.m., a National Anthem performance at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. fireworks.

Liberty Twp. Fourth of July Parade

The annual parade will start at Lakota East High School, proceed down Wyandot Lane, down Yankee Ave, and end at Liberty Junior High School. Stake out your spot, beginning at 9 a.m. There is no admission cost. Lakota East High School is located at 6840 Lakota Ln. Liberty Junior High School is located at 7400 Dutchland Pkwy. (Sunday, 10 a.m.)

Hamilton Fourth of July Celebration

Hamilton’s 58th Fourth of July parade will start a little later this year due to July 4 falling on a Sunday. The parade will leave High St. at 3 p.m. and end up at Front and Ludlow Sts. After the parade, grab some dinner and then head to RiversEdge Amphitheater (116 Dayton St.) at 7 p.m. to catch That Arena Rock Show. Fireworks starts at Veteran’s Park (20 New London Road) at 10 p.m. There is no general admission cost. For more information, call 513-844-1500 or visit www.hamilton-ohio.com.

Red, White, and Blue Ash

As with Fairfield, Blue Ash is stripping down its annual Fourth of July party. There will be no concert and vendors this year. Instead, people are invited to bring their own food and drink and watch a specially designed fireworks show. Fireworks will be shot from the ground, sky, and the observation tower as 200 drones fly around in a coordinated light display. The park will be open all day. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. (Sunday, Summit Park, 43335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, free admission, www.blueashevents.com.)

Red, White and Boom! With Cincinnati Pops

The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra will perform a series of American patriotic favorites, classical style. Joining the Pops will be the Annie Moses Band, an Americana group, and Chris Kenny, a Broadway baritone. (Sunday, 8 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, $15-$55, www.riverbend.org)

Fireworks at King’s Island

There’s nothing like fireworks exploding over the mini-Eiffel Tower. The show starts at 10 p.m. and the park stays open until midnight so you can work off your oohs and aahs by riding Orion or the Beast. (Sunday, Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason, www.visitkingsisland.com)