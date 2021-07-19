Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that about 30% of current cases are from the new Delta variant and numbers are expected to rise in the next two weeks. The Delta variant spreads faster than other forms of the virus and makes people sicker. Current vaccines are showing good protection from the Delta variant.

“News of increases in the Delta variant across the US, Ohio and Butler County are concerning. We are worried about our citizens who may be vulnerable to this more severe form of COVID,” Butler County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said. “If you, or your loved ones have not yet gotten vaccinated, now is the time.”

Hamilton rents named second-lowest among Ohio’s larger cities in new study

Model now open at The Marcum Apartments in Hamilton

Apartment rental rates in Hamilton are second-lowest among Ohio’s larger cities, while those in Cincinnati are eighth-lowest, a study by rent.com found.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Butler County seat was $699, based on multifamily apartment inventory on Apartment Guide and Rent.com as of April. That was 4.1 percent higher than April 2020.

By comparison, the average one-bedroom apartment in Cincinnati rented for $967, down 10.1 percent from April 2020.

Spooky Nook plans: Ross Twp. working to take advantage of Hamilton project

Ross Township officials have decided to delay asking voters to approve a new police levy this year. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Ross Twp. is in the direct path from all parts west that might have families traveling to Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, so trustees and Hamilton officials are partnering to ensure the township has funds for future infrastructure.

The township held a public hearing Thursday night on a new 120-acre joint economic development district (JEDD). Once developed, the vacant properties will provide income tax revenues to help pay for services and upgrading roads so there won’t be bottlenecked traffic once the massive sports complex and convention center opens in Hamilton.

The 1.3 million-square-foot Spooky Nook complex under construction in Hamilton is expected to draw crowds from around the region. Bob Bass, the former Ross Twp. administrator who is working as a development consultant for the township, called it “the gateway” from all points west.

Questions, confusion on COVID masks linger for Butler County students as school start nears

As the start of the new school year approaches next month, area school officials are forced to decide on their policies as to whether students will have to wear masks. Adding to some confusion are new state laws and a pending CDC decision approving of coronavirus vaccines and whether those under age of 12 will be allowed to be immunized. (File Photo\Journal-News)

As the opening of a new school year grows closer, so too does the time for a final, key health decision on whether area schools will require students to wear masks to help ward off the coronavirus and its growing prevalence of variants.

A major variable still to be decided by many schools on a national and local level is whether vaccinated students will be exempted from any mask requirement and what restrictions – if any – might unvaccinated students face when K-12 classes open for the 2021-2022 school year next month.

Adding to the confusion is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) pending approval of coronavirus vaccines beyond their “emergency use authorization” status, which has been in place for the three available vaccines in America since early 2021.

Madison football field delay: Harsh Texas winter plays role in Mohawks’ turf issues

A recent $133,000 grant from the NFL has put Madison Schools over the fund-raising top for the district's first artificial turf sports field. The $1 million field will be installed in time for fall sports, say school officials. Work will begin shortly after graduation ceremonies on the old field. (PHOTO BY NICK GRAHAM\Journal-News)

The Madison Schools’ unveiling of its first synthetic turf athletic fieldis being delayed.

The much-anticipated synthetic turf field, which was scheduled to be done by early September, is now planned for October, Madison announced recently on the school district’s website.

The culprits for the delay: The coronavirus and a harsh Texas winter impacting a key supplier.

PHOTOS: Union Village development in Warren County set for Homearama 2021

Warren County’s Union Village, located on Ohio 741 west of Lebanon in Turtlecreek Twp., is under way with more homes being built. The 1,230-acre master planned community is based on new urbanism which includes principles such as walkability, sustainability and quality of life and will be showcased Oct. 1-17 when Union Village hosts the 2021 Home Builders Association of Dayton Homearama. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

