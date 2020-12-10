Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced the bust by the county Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce today.

Corwyn Spearman Jr., 39, of 931 Ridgelawn Ave., is charged with possession of controlled substances and aggravated trafficking in drug, both felonies.

READ THE FULL STORY

Prosecutor: Indictment of Hamilton chiropractor involves alleged crimes against 8 teens or young adults

Stephen Boyd.

A Hamilton chiropractor has been indicted on 26 sex-related charges following an investigation into claims that he inappropriately touched patients and engaged in misconduct.

Stephen Boyd, 57, was indicted Wednesday on 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of sexual battery, four counts of rape, two counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of attempted rape, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

Boyd was arrested at his home and booked into the Butler County Jail at 2:16 p.m., according to police.

READ THE FULL STORY

Area schools scramble to install state’s new coronavirus quarantine rules

Area schools moved fast this week in adopting the latest coronavirus quarantine rules passed down from Ohio health officials and based on new federal CDC guidelines. School officials hope the new, shorter quarantine options will keep more students in school and lessen severe staffing shortages of recent months. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Area school districts moved quickly this week to adopt the latest state changes to coronavirus quarantine guidelines, and they hope the new rules will keep more students in classrooms.

Ohio health officials announced Friday they would also use the recently announced new protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that in many cases shorten the lengths of quarantines.

That state move triggered the go-ahead for city and county health departments, which work directly with local school officials, to give their approval for the more lenient quarantine rules for students, teachers, school staffers and bus drivers.

READ THE FULL STORY

Undefeated Kayla Harrison to return to fight next week in Florida

Kayla Harrison, from Middletown, uses her signature armbar move to defeat late-notice replacement Bobbi Jo Dalziel (5-2) in less than four minutes with a submission win Friday night in Las Vegas. PHOTO BY RYAN LOCO/PTL

Kayla Harrison is getting her wish.

Harrison, the Middletown native and 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion, was frustrated that she wasn’t fighting this year due to the coronavirus, and she said she wanted at least two fights.

It was announced this week that Harrison will fight Jozette Cotton Dec. 17 at Titan FC 66 in Miami.

READ THE FULL STORY

Traffic stop leads to arrest nearly 5 years after Hamilton shooting killed Fairfield senior

Mychel King

Hamilton police have arrested a man who has been indicted for a 2016 shooting that killed a Fairfield High School senior.

Mychel King, 24, was arrested on Tuesday after being indicted by a Butler County grand jury for the death of Jaylon Knight, who was found dead on March 11, 2016 in a car on Charles Street, said Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit.

King was booked into the Butler County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on charges aggravated murder, two counts of murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and a probation violation.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Butler County ZIP code still No. 1 in Ohio for recent coronavirus cases

About 60 people attended a meeting Wednesday in Hamilton to give suggestions about what they would like to see happen along the city’s riverfront. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The ZIP code 45011 in Butler County continues to lead the state in coronavirus cases reported in the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state recently began a daily update of case data by ZIP code. Last week, the Journal-News reported that 45011 was the top among Ohio’s 1,190 ZIP codes in cases reported in the previous two weeks.

In Wednesday’s update, 45011 had recorded 637 cases in the past two weeks, which was still No. 1 in Ohio.

READ THE FULL STORY