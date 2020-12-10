X

Undefeated Kayla Harrison to return to fight next week in Florida

Kayla Harrison, from Middletown, will put her undefeated professional record on the line when she fights Jozette Cotton Dec. 17 at Titan FC 66 in Miami. Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, is 8-0 as a professional fighter. PHOTO BY RYAN LOCO/PTL
Kayla Harrison, from Middletown, will put her undefeated professional record on the line when she fights Jozette Cotton Dec. 17 at Titan FC 66 in Miami. Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, is 8-0 as a professional fighter. PHOTO BY RYAN LOCO/PTL

News | 1 hour ago
By Rick McCrabb

Kayla Harrison is getting her wish.

Harrison, the Middletown native and 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion, was frustrated that she wasn’t fighting this year due to the coronavirus, and she said she wanted at least two fights.

It was announced this week that Harrison will fight Jozette Cotton Dec. 17 at Titan FC 66 in Miami.

Harrison, 30, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, beat Courtney King at Invicta FC 43 last month in a second-round TKO win in her first time competing at 145 pounds.

Harrison, 8-0, and Cotton, 8-2, will fight at lightweight. In August 2018, Harrison won by a third-round TKO over Cotton in her second professional fight.

She was frustrated after PFL canceled its 2020 season earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. She reached an agreement with the promotion to compete in other promotions before the 2021 PFL season possibly gets underway next April.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.