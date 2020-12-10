Undefeated Kayla Harrison to return to fight next week in Florida

Kayla Harrison is getting her wish.
Harrison, the Middletown native and 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion, was frustrated that she wasn’t fighting this year due to the coronavirus, and she said she wanted at least two fights.
It was announced this week that Harrison will fight Jozette Cotton Dec. 17 at Titan FC 66 in Miami.
Harrison, 30, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, beat Courtney King at Invicta FC 43 last month in a second-round TKO win in her first time competing at 145 pounds.
Harrison, 8-0, and Cotton, 8-2, will fight at lightweight. In August 2018, Harrison won by a third-round TKO over Cotton in her second professional fight.
She was frustrated after PFL canceled its 2020 season earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. She reached an agreement with the promotion to compete in other promotions before the 2021 PFL season possibly gets underway next April.