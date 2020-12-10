Butler County ZIP code still No. 1 in Ohio for recent coronavirus cases

The ZIP code 45011 in Butler County continues to lead the state in coronavirus cases reported in the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state recently began a daily update of case data by ZIP code. Last week, the Journal-News reported that 45011 was the top among Ohio’s 1,190 ZIP codes in cases reported in the previous two weeks.
In Wednesday’s update, 45011 had recorded 637 cases in the past two weeks, which was still No. 1 in Ohio.
Four other Butler County ZIP codes — 45013, 45069, 45044 and 45014 — were all in the Top 25 in the state, as well.
Here’s a look at those ZIP codes and their recent cases.
45011: 637 cases in the past two weeks, No. 1 in Ohio
45013: 495 cases in the past two weeks, No. 8 in Ohio
45069: 419 cases in the past two weeks, No. 17 in Ohio
45044: 413 cases in the past two weeks, tied for No. 18 in Ohio
45014: 387 cases in the past two weeks, tied for No. 25 in Ohio