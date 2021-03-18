Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Hamilton’s Community Improvement Corporation members voted Thursday to sell the building to the restaurant for $1 in exchange for a $2.5 million investment on the property at the southeast corner of Main and E streets. Agave & Rye hopes to be operating there in 18 months.

“Their investment was 2½ times higher than the next closest proposal,” said Hamilton Small-Business Development Specialist Mallory Greenham. “They’re expected to add 50-60 jobs to Hamilton.”

Mother upset Hamilton school said kindergartener committed ‘sexual harassment’

A Hamilton school mother tells the Journal-News her 6-year-old kindergarten boy was written up as committing an act of sexual harassment against a female teacher for pointing and commenting on her breasts. School staffers ordered his mother to come to Fairwood Elementary and remove her boy from the campus for a day and filed a notice in the boy's file of the incident. (File Photo\Journal-News)

A Hamilton kindergarten student’s mother is upset after he was ordered home and written up by his school for an offense of “sexual harassment” after the boy pointed to and commented on a teacher’s breasts.

The 6-year-old boy at Fairwood Elementary was also told by school staffers to sign a form acknowledging he received the school’s “Notice of Emergency Removal” document describing the incident, which occurred on March 11.

The boy, according to school documents obtained exclusively by the Journal-News, was described by Fairwood school staffers in the notice as having “tried to touch an adult’s breasts and he was talking about her breasts.”

Attorney for Middletown woman charged in 6-year-old son’s murder questions her sanity

This undated photo provided by the Butler County Jail shows Brittany Lynn Gosney. Gosney, is being held on $2 million bond on 16 charges, including murder. Police reported James Hutchinson was fatally injured after being dragged "for a distance at a high rate of speed." He had grabbed the door handle of the minivan his mother, Gosney, was driving away, meaning to leave him and two siblings at night in a sprawling state wildlife area some 15 miles from their home, police reported. (Butler County Jail via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The attorney for a Middletown mother charged with killing her 6-year-old and disposing of his body in the Ohio River says he has concerns about the woman’s mental health and her ability to assist in her defense.

Brittany Gosney, 29, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 43, were indicted March 5 and arraigned last week in Butler County Common Pleas Court on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of 6-year-old James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 in rural Preble County and the disposal of his body days later in the Ohio River.

Court-appointed attorneys David Washington for Gosney and Jeremy Evans for Hamilton entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the defendants, and Judge Noah Powers II set bond at $2 million for Gosney and $750,000 for Hamilton.

Longtime retired Middletown police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

Lt. John Reiring MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

Longtime Middletown police officer and Butler County Sheriff’s deputy John Reiring died March 12 of complications from COVID-19. He was 75.

The resident known for his love of family, bowling, cars, and policing was buried Wednesday with officers from throughout the region paying tribute.

Reiring was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War before becoming a Middletown police officer in 1962. He retired as a lieutenant in 2002, but didn’t stop working. He worked as an Oxford Twp. officer before working part time as a Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputy beginning in 2013 serving civil paper work.

New to Jungle Jim’s: Graeter’s available at drive-thru

The Graeter's Ice Cream drive-through at Jungle Jim's in Fairfield has opened and the inside is expected to open soon, according to officials. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Phill Adams, director of development at Jungle Jim’s International Market, said initially he was “a little concerned” about adding a Cincinnati staple to the shopping center.

He said Jungle Jim’s “flat out sold a high volume” Graeter’s Ice Cream pints, and he was worried a Graeter’s retail location may “steal some business” from Jungle Jim’s.

“Everyone goes to Graeter’s,” Adams said. “We’re pleased to have them here.”

Graeter’s has opened its drive-thru at Jungle Jim’s with plans to open the inside section after Memorial Day, Adams said. He called Graeter’s “a great tenant” and expects it to draw customers to the Fairfield international market.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: COVID-19 Mass vaccination clinic at Butler County Fairgrounds

Kristin Harbeson, left, and Scott Schmits prepare vaccines for distribution. The Butler County General Health District held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Butler County General Health District held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

