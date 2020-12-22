Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Kennard, a Franklin High School grad, was acquired as part of a three-team trade on Nov. 19. He averaged a career-high 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 28 games for Detroit last season. The 6-foot-5 guard was selected by the Pistons as the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Duke.

Kennard averaged 7.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds while playing 19 minutes in the Clippers’ three preseason losses. They open the season Tuesday against the NBA champion Lakers as the visiting team.

READ THE FULL STORY

Case against Hamilton woman charged with teen’s shooting death sent to grand jury

Aerial Katelynn Brazzell BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The case against a 21-year-old woman charged with reckless homicide has been sent to a Butler County grand jury, according to court records.

Aerial Katelynn Brazzell waived her preliminary hearing this morning in Hamilton Municipal Court and Judge Daniel Gattermeyer sent the case to a grand jury..

Brazzell was charged in the shooting death of Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16, Thursday morning at a Hamilton residence. Boggs, of Campbell Drive, died after apparently being shot at 1:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue, police said.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton wins money for another phase of Beltline biking/walking path

.

The same week construction started on Hamilton’s Beltline bicycling/walking path, city officials learned the state’s proposed capital budget includes $750,000 for another Phase II of the project.

The budget’s proposal was released Wednesday, and it is expected to be approved.

“From the city’s perspective, it’s very significant because we really don’t have a dedicated source of revenue for bike trails,” said Rich Engle, Hamilton’s director of engineering. “We are focusing all of our infrastructure funds on intersections and street resurfacing, and those kinds of projects.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Ross Twp. official says new Butler County dispatch center charge ‘makes no sense’

In this 2016 file photo, a Butler County dispatcher works in the Butler County Sheriff’s dispatch center. Some government officials in Butler County have said they were taken by surprise when learning it will cost $19.2 million to replace emergency communication equipment. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Two Ross Twp. officials expressed concerns about financial ramifications if they’re charged to use the Butler County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center.

Ross Twp. Police Chief Burt Roberts and Township Trustee Tom Willsey Jr. addressed the Butler County commissioners Monday morning, saying they don’t understand the proposed pricing and they’re worried how the township will pay for the dispatch service.

Ross Twp. will owe the sheriff’s office $75,780 next year, based on 4,165 calls, according to financial documents. Willsey doesn’t know how Ross will budget that expense.

READ THE FULL STORY

Myths about the coronavirus vaccine circulating in Butler County: What officials are saying

Kim Murphy, a registered nurse who works at West Chester Hospital's Intensive Care Unit was the first in Butler County to receive the novel coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. "Taking the vaccination is the best route I can take as a person,” Murphy said. “We need to just stand up and do what we need to do to make our community better. As an RN, I want to model for the community as this is what we should do, and people can see us taking the vaccine, and that we are going to be okay — and so will they.” PROVIDED/UC HEALTH Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

As the country’s frontline healthcare workers and the most vulnerable are being inoculated with the novel coronavirus vaccine, myths and controversies are also arising, said one of Premier Health’s top doctors.

The new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rolled out to hospitals and nursing homes last week, and rumors began spreading, said Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital and VP of Quality for Premier Health.

Colon said one of the first fabrications about the vaccine that comes up is the fear it will give people the novel coronavirus.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Christmas 2020: Things to do in Butler County this week

Many braved the weather Sunday for the Annual German Village Christmas Walk in Hamilton. The annual walk gives people the oppurtunity to view some of the historical houses in the village as well as carriage rides, face painting, visiting Santa and music at several different locations. (Martin Wheeler Photo) Credit: wheeler Credit: wheeler

COVID-19 has cast an additional wintry cloud over Christmas-related events, and there have been some losses. The Oxford Holiday Festival, Shandon’s Christmas in the Country, and the Olde West Chester Walk have been canceled until 2021. But there are still plenty of events throughout December to put you into a festive mood, though many are in altered form.

READ THE FULL STORY