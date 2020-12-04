Christmas 2020: Things to do in Butler County in December

Oxford Night Lights

During December evenings in Oxford, the red brick High Street running through the historic entertainment district will be lit up by murals, a sensory garden, interactive art, and lots of lights. At 5 p.m., a holiday-themed movie will be projected onto the Enjoy Oxford office. Get takeout and cocktails from downtown bistros and enjoy them while sitting at decorated picnic tables. Installations will be changed out throughout the month so you can return and have a completely new experience.

Masks are required, particularly in high-traffic areas. Visitors are being asked to come only with members of their own household, to carry hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing.

Through Dec. 28

Festival of Trees Gallery

This “indoor forest” features decorated trees sponsored by local businesses and associations. Enjoy a beverage from the café, and shop local at the Fairfield Farmers Market.

Masks are required. Staff and volunteers will be given daily temperature checks. There will be markers and signage for social distancing. Spaces will be cleaned regularly, and hand sanitizer will be available.

Check it out at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, until Dec. 28.

Dec. 4-24

Santa House 2020

Come visit Santa at the Santa House. He will have candy canes and reindeer food for all visitors (while supplies last). Visitors are welcome to take their own pictures, but you can also purchase a 4X6 framed color photo with Santa.

COVID-19 measures: Masks are required at all times, including for photos (Santa will be masked, too). Only one family is allowed in the house at one time and each family party is limited to eight people. There will be one entrance and one exit and both doors will be open at all times. Hand sanitizer will be available at both places and there will be signage.

Santa House is located on the corner of High and Second streets in Hamilton. Hours are 4-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Beginning Dec. 21, there will be additional days and times.

Adult Christmas Painting

What’s better than a holiday painting? How about a picture you painted yourself? No experience is necessary as an expert instructor walks you through painting your masterpiece. Advance registration is required. Check it out at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, on Dec. 4 from 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org.

Dec. 5

Treat Yo’ Elf

Grab your group of besties and head down to the Hamilton DORA district for great deals and cocktails. Several spas, boutiques, and retail shops are offering giveaways and cash and percentage discounts on some or all of their items. Check it out in downtown Hamilton on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Treat Yo’ Elf Facebook page.

Dec. 8

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Santa

Santa Claus will stream live on the Fairfield Parks Facebook page. Watch from home as Santa and Mrs. Claus read stories and answer some of the letters dropped off at the Fairfield Community Arts Center’s North Pole Mailbox. You can also ask Santa and Mrs. Claus questions during the live feed. The live event takes place on Dec. 8 from 6:30-7 p.m. at www.facebook.com/FairfieldParks.

Dec. 12

Drive-Through Santa Village

This drive-through event takes you through Santa’s village and concludes with a visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and a few other guests, all without you leaving your car. You’ll talk with Santa, take a selfie with him, and get a special treat. The drive-through takes place on Dec. 12 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield.

Dec. 13

Hamilton Winter Market

Beginning Dec. 13, the Hamilton Farmer’s Market is moving indoors monthly through March 2021. There will be plenty of vendors and food trucks. The next one will be Jan. 10, 2021. Check it out at The Blank Space in Hamilton, 220 S. 3rd St., Hamilton, on Dec. 13 from 2-6 p.m. There is no admission cost.

Dec. 17

Jim Brickman “Comfort & Joy at Home LIVE!” Virtually

Jim Brickman is a Grammy-nominated songwriter/pianist and a Cleveland native. He will be performing an interactive virtual concert, singing holiday carols and his own Christmas hits. You can watch from home and a portion of your ticket will benefit the Fairfield Community Arts Center.

The concert takes place on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$125. The more expensive packages include a stocking full of gifts delivered to your door, an interaction with Jim in the Zoom Room, and an after-show party with Jim. For more information, visit www.jimbrickman.com/fairfield.

Dec. 18-19

A Christmas Celebration

Performers from the Middletown Lyric Theatre will stage a COVID-modified version of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” It will be done in a reader’s theatre format, where a small group of actors read from scripts without costumes or props. The performance will also include holiday carols and music.

There will be limited seating for social distancing, so your seat may not match your ticket. Masks must be worn at all times, even when seated, except when actively eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout. Lines for the restroom and concession stand will be social distanced.

Check it out at the Sorg Opera House, Middletown, on Dec. 18-19. Performance times are 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20.

Dec. 19

Holly Jolly Hamilton series

This is the final event in the Holly Jolly Hamilton series. Get that last-minute shopping done and receive free gift wrapping at participating locations. Check it out in downtown Hamilton on Dec. 19 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.