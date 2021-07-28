Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Now in the fair’s 171st season, visitors and participants said they are eager to enjoy all that the fair has to offer in a “normal” form.

“Last year, it was just so slow,” said Carrie Robinson, the Butler County Fair office facilities manager. “I’m just really glad about the normalcy that this year brings, and to finally be able to see everyone’s faces and their smiles.”

Long-awaited Hamilton restaurant and bar Billy Yanks sets opening date

The Billy Yanks bourbon bar on Main Street is nearing completion, with hopes of a late-July opening. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The long-awaited Billy Yanks burger restaurant with a bourbon bar, will open Friday, Aug. 13, general manager Jason Campbell confirmed to the Journal-News.

The restaurant will do staff training, with dining only for family and friends, earlier that week.

“We’re going to open up strong Friday the 13th,” said Campbell, who was the chef at the well-regarded Incline Public House in Cincinnati’s Price Hill neighborhood. That restaurant overlooks downtown Cincinnati from the west, high above the city.

New car wash planned for Hamilton shopping center

A Flying Ace car wash is planned for the Gunn Eden Shopping Center in Hamilton, along Northwest Washington Boulevard. This is a side view. PROVIDED

A Flying Ace Express Car Wash is a planned addition for the Crossings at Gunn Eden Shopping Center.

The car wash, to be located in the 700 block of NW Washington Boulevard, behind First Financial Bank and Applebee’s restaurant, will have an exterior covered with two colors of brick with some completely transparent windows, said city Planning Director Liz Hayden.

“Their model is they like to have it open so people can watch the cars being washed,” Hayden said.

Manufacturer’s move to Fairfield comes at key business park: Why officials say it’s important

Ambrose Property Group is nearing completion of its first two of potentially five new buildings in the Fairfield Commerce Park business park on Seward Road in Fairfield. The light industrial and manufacturing business park is being developed on 137 acres of mostly undeveloped land and designed to attract 600 to 1,000 new jobs to the city. The city hopes to capitalize on more development projects through a proposed Transformative Economic Development (TED) Fund. In all, the fund would provide a critical, strategic framework for future growth and redevelopment resources to ensure a high quality of life can be sustained for years to come with a focus on job creation, business recruitment and retention, identify and capitalize on strategic properties, and remove blight. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Fairfield Commerce Park is seen as a key development to fill the job void left when Liberty Mutual vacated its Seward Road facility, and it got a shot in the arm this week.

About 800 jobs left Fairfield with Liberty Mutual’s departure, and Ambrose Property Group purchased the insurance company’s campus and the 137-acre adjacent site for more than $17 million in two separate transactions.

Now, Ambrose Property has sold two of five planned new buildings in a park designed for e-commerce and light industrial. Fairfield officials are “impressed by the steady momentum” at the business park, said Nathaniel Kaelin, Fairfield’s Economic Development manager.

Evictions can restart next week in Butler County: Here’s what help is available

Supports to Encourage Low-income Families may help Butler County award $11.4 million in federal renters' assistance. Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

A national moratorium on evictions is expiring this week, and Butler County officials expect requests for $11.4 million in renter’s assistance could pick up because the need hasn’t diminished.

Even though evictions have been banned for nearly a year, Butler County residents have received $3.8 million in state and federal aid to pay housing and utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic. They couldn’t lose their homes for non-payment during the eviction moratorium, but the financial obligations weren’t erased.

As part of the $900 billion federal omnibus bill passed in late December, lawmakers set aside $25 billion to help renters who struggled to meet their housing and utility bill obligations. Butler County qualified for $11.4 million of the money. The commissioners received the first bucket of money earlier this year and contracted with Supports to Encourage Low-income Families (SELF) in March to manage the program.

PHOTOS: Views from the Butler County Fair on Tuesday

Broken Horn Rodeo provided the entertainment in the grandstands at the Butler County Fair Tuesday night, July 27, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Scenes from the Butler County Fair Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

