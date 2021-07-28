Full and busy Butler County Fair is a ‘breath of fresh air’ for attendees

“We definitely had some trials and tribulations last year,” she said regarding the effects of COVID-19 on the fair. “The kids didn’t get a chance to really see any of their friends or enjoy the fair the the fullest, it’s just so heartwarming that they are able to come back to that feeling of community this year.”

Casey Wells, a fair board member, also comes from a 4H and FFA background, and shares his excitement about the fair’s return to normalcy for this year.

“We made the best of it (last year),” he said. “But this year is just like a breath of fresh air.”

Erin-Simpson Salone, a 4H program assistant, has been part of the fair and 4H community for 18 years and said she is happy to reunite with the community that is built around the fair and 4H and to see kids reunite with their friends as well.

“It’s just so great to finally see friends and families who haven’t seen each other in over a year finally being able to be back together again.” she said.

Molly Williams, a recurring Butler County Fair visitor from Hebron, Kentucky, said some of her family members were finally able to come to the fair for the first time this year.

“It was just a little discouraging last year to come visit the fair last year due to COVID-19,” she said. “But this year I feel like we can all appreciate what the fair has to offer a lot more this year.”

The fair will continue through Saturday.

Butler County Fair

When: Today through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Butler County Fairgrounds

Cost: $8 for general admission per day, $3 for children 6-12 accompanied by a paying adult per day, $35 for membership ticket of seven day admission and parking, $30 for seven-day pass and parking, $20 for four-day pass and parking

Grandstand schedule

Today: DCTPA Tractor & Truck Pull, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Tractor & Truck Pull NTPA, 7 p.m.

Friday: Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

For full schedule: butlercountyohfair.org