Long-awaited Hamilton restaurant and bar Billy Yanks sets opening date

He expects to attract customers from across Butler County who don’t frequently visit Hamilton.

“Our focus is going to be burgers. We’ll be doing smash-burger style, with the double patties,” he said. “We’ll have our signature Billy Burger, and then we’ll have five or six specialty burgers that I’m excited to introduce to Hamilton.”

There also will be appetizers and salads, he said.

Cafeo Hospitality Group, the restaurant operator, runs the Incline Public House, Jefferson Social in Cincinnati’s The Banks Riverfront Entertainment District and Press on Monmouth, in Newport, Ky.

Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, said he believes the bourbon bar will attract people from a wide range of places, because that’s the nature of bourbon bars.