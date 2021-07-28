Long-awaited Hamilton restaurant and bar Billy Yanks sets opening date

The long-awaited Billy Yanks burger restaurant with a bourbon bar, will open Friday, Aug. 13, general manager Jason Campbell confirmed to the Journal-News.
The restaurant will do staff training, with dining only for family and friends, earlier that week.
“We’re going to open up strong Friday the 13th,” said Campbell, who was the chef at the well-regarded Incline Public House in Cincinnati’s Price Hill neighborhood. That restaurant overlooks downtown Cincinnati from the west, high above the city.
“Anticipation’s been building and building, and we’re excited,” Campbell said. “I think Hamilton’s going to welcome us with open arms.”
“I think we’ll be able to draw two different clientele,” he said. “The main dining room, we’re going to be focused on the family side of things, getting families in here. And then we do have the bourbon bar that’s going to have its own kind of concept, an appetizer menu, high-end cocktails, wines.”
He expects to attract customers from across Butler County who don’t frequently visit Hamilton.
“Our focus is going to be burgers. We’ll be doing smash-burger style, with the double patties,” he said. “We’ll have our signature Billy Burger, and then we’ll have five or six specialty burgers that I’m excited to introduce to Hamilton.”
There also will be appetizers and salads, he said.
Cafeo Hospitality Group, the restaurant operator, runs the Incline Public House, Jefferson Social in Cincinnati’s The Banks Riverfront Entertainment District and Press on Monmouth, in Newport, Ky.
Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, said he believes the bourbon bar will attract people from a wide range of places, because that’s the nature of bourbon bars.