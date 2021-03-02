Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Brittany Gosney, 29, of the 500 block of Crawford Street, is charged with murder, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence for the death of her child, James Robert Hutchinson. Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

They are accused of moving the boy’s body back to Middletown after his death in Preble County, driving it to Indiana and disposing of it in the Ohio River on Saturday.

Hamilton chiropractor facing 26 sex-related charges gives up license indefinitely

Hamilton chiropractor Dr. Stephen Boyd was arraigned Friday in Butler County Common Pleas Court. He is charged with 26 felony sex-related crimes. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton chiropractor Dr. Stephen Boyd, who is facing 26 sex-related charges, has agreed to place his license on inactive status indefinitely.

Boyd, who is free on bond, was arrested Dec. 9 after a grand jury returned the indictment against him for allegedly inappropriately touching patients and engaging in misconduct. Boyd has also been the subject of an investigation by the Ohio State Chiropractic Board.

Last week in a deal with the chiropractic board, Boyd agreed to place his license on inactive status indefinitely, according to documents obtained by the Journal-News.

More Butler County residents become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines as more arrive this week

Pictured is a person from The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati holding up a bottle on Dec. 22, 2020, of the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Cincinnati hospital, which has a campus in Liberty Twp. in Butler County, Ohio, received 2,500 doses on Dec. 22. PROVIDED/THE CHRIST HOSPITAL

More coronavirus vaccine doses are coming to the state this week, and more than 900,000 Ohioans will be eligible to receive the vaccine as of Thursday morning.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will enter Phase 1C and Phase 2 Thursday. Phase 1C allows Ohioans with Type 1 diabetes, women who are pregnant, those living with ALS, and those who received bone marrow transplants to receive the vaccine. Also, law enforcement, corrections officers and those who work in the funeral and childcare services are eligible.

Phase 2 allows anyone 60 years and older to receive the vaccines.

Butler County girls honor classmate who survived cancer with event to cut hair for donations

Jody Cole, from American Hair Company, cuts the hair of fourth-grader Sophia Muniz. Several Madison Elementary School students and teachers donated their hair Monday, March 1, 2021 to help others who made need it. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A group of generous and now shorter-haired girls at Madison Schools decided other children and teens battling illnesses needed their tresses more than they did.

So Monday saw 10 girls from Madison Elementary, who were joined by an equally shorn teacher, getting their hair clipped off to donate to a national organization’s work of converting gifted locks into wigs for the ailing.

Hair stylist Jody Cole professionally handled the snipping honors and said the collective act of kindness was an emotional one for her having watched her daughter – Madison High School senior Mattie Cole – battle hair loss as part of surviving cancer.

Local mayor eyeing run for U.S. Congress in 2022

Franklin Mayor Brent Centers is considering running for a seat in the U.S. Congress in 2020. CONTRIBUTED

Although Ohio’s congressional and statehouse district boundaries have yet to be redrawn, Franklin Mayor Brent Centers is considering running for a U.S. Congress seat in 2022.

Warren County is part of the 1st Ohio Congressional District which also includes western and a thin strip of Hamilton County to connect both counties and is represented by Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati.

The 32-year-old Republican said Chabot will have 25 years in Congress in 2022 and will be 70 years old and assumes he’ll step down to take advantage of his full federal retirement and step down.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Large crowd gathers for candlelight vigil in memory of 6-year-old Middletown boy James Hutchinson

Over 100 people attended a vigil for a Middletown child who was allegedly killed by his mother. The community released balloons, lit candles and held a moment of silence at the vigil at Gardner Park Monday evening. James Robert Hutchinson was reported missing on Sunday to Middletown police, but detective interviews with the boy’s mother, Brittany Gosney, 29, and James Hamilton, 42, determined James was killed a few days before in Preble County. The child’s body was returned to Middletown and later put in the Ohio River, according to Middletown police. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Over 100 people attended a vigil for a Middletown child who was allegedly killed by his mother. The community released balloons, lit candles and held a moment of silence at the vigil at Gardner Park Monday evening.

