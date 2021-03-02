X

PHOTOS: Large crowd gathers for candlelight vigil in memory of 6-year-old Middletown boy James Hutchinson

By Nick Graham

More than 100 people attended a vigil for a Middletown child who was allegedly killed by his mother. The community released balloons, lit candles and held a moment of silence at the vigil at Gardner Park Monday evening.

The death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson

A Middletown woman and her boyfriend face charges after they told police she killed 6-year-old James Hutchinson by accidentally running him over while trying to abandon him and then disposing of his body in the Ohio River.

