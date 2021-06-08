Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Taylor Nicole Daley, 22, and Thaddeus Michael Brown, 20, were booked Monday evening into the Preble County Jail. Daley is charged with two counts of felonious assault, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated assault. Brown is charged with two counts of felonious assault, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated assault, inciting violence and endangering children.

The Gratis-area couple, who are engaged according to social media posts, were charged after a lengthy investigation into a crash on Sept. 19 that injured Megan Riley of Franklin.

New Costco could come to Liberty Twp. in proposed development

A new Costco store may be coming to Cox Road in Liberty Twp. soon. Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

A new Costco store and 434 high-end apartments could be coming to Cox Road and Liberty Way in Liberty Twp. if a zoning change is approved.

Freedom Pointe is a proposed $133 million mixed use development that envisions the big box store, apartments, office, medical, retail, restaurants and a hotel on the 88-acre site. The developer needs a zone change because Liberty Twp. development plans don’t currently allow big box stores or apartments in that area.

The Butler County Planning Commission was scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter this afternoon. Liberty Twp. Economic Development Director Caroline McKinney told the Journal-News if the development is eventually approved it would be a boon for the township.

Victim ID’d in fatal construction worker strike in Butler County

A construction worker was injured on Monday, June 7, 2021, on Ohio 73 near Jacksonburg Road in Wayne Twp. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A 21-year-old man has been identified as the construction worker killed Monday afternoon when he was struck on Ohio 73 near Jacksonburg Road in Wayne Twp.

Alexander M. King 21, of Higginsport Ohio was working as a flagger for Elex Inc. when he as struck by a vehicle, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Distracted driving and impairment do not appear to be a factor, officials said.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning shared news about the death of the worker Monday night on social media.

Logs from historic Hamilton cabin forced into demolition available for projects

Log Cabin on C Street in Hamilton

The historic log cabin on South C Street that Hamilton staff tried to save but ultimately had to tear down is gone, but some of the logs that weren’t damaged by termites are being made available to city residents or business owners for reuse.

Hamilton is giving people until Friday to request some of the approximately 20 logs, which were salvaged during the razing of the log-cabin duplex that stood at 223 and 225 S. C St.

The city earlier this year sought proposals from people interested in rehabbing the cabin, which dated to the 1800s. But after receiving many inquiries, only one developer visited the cabin and after being inside decided not to pursue the opportunity. A city building official who was part of that visit to the cabin was so concerned with the building’s stability, he decided it should be demolished on an emergency basis.

High school football: Hamilton’s Kaleb Johnson narrows college choices

Hamilton’s Kaleb Johnson carries the ball between two Middletown defenders, including Kenny Wilson (17), during Friday night’s game at Virgil Schwarm Stadium in Hamilton. Host Big Blue won 15-14. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton running back Kaleb Johnson has narrowed his list of potential colleges.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder’s top six are Cal, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State and Pitt as recruiting heats up locally and across the country.

Johnson, a three-star prospect per both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com, visited Michigan last week and Iowa State over the weekend.

The senior-to-be also has trips scheduled for Iowa, Pitt and Cal this month according to Rivals.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Mattie’s journey: Her cancer fight inspired the Madison Twp. community. Now she’s a high school graduate

After extensive chemotherapy Mattie Cole now has a Madison High School diploma in her hand as she approaches the two-year anniversary of her last treatment. She plans to study radiology at Sinclair Community College. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

Mattie Cole knows the shape and depth of the hearts of Madison High School and the surrounding township community.

Cole has in recent years been the recipient of an outpouring of love and support from thousands who chose to back her has she fought cancer.

After extensive chemotherapy Cole now has a Madison High School diploma in her hand as she approaches the two-year anniversary of her last treatment.

