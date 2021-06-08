Maddie’s journey: Her cancer fight inspired the Madison Twp. community. Now she’s a high school graduate

Maddie Cole knows the shape and depth of the hearts of Madison High School and the surrounding township community.
Cole has in recent years been the recipient of an outpouring of love and support from thousands who chose to back her has she fought cancer.
After extensive chemotherapy Cole now has a Madison High School diploma in her hand as she approaches the two-year anniversary of her last treatment.
» MADDIE’S JOURNEY: Her cancer diagnosis rocked her family. Then the Madison community responded in beautiful ways.
Every spring produces extraordinary high school graduates from our area, and even though it was an historic pandemic school year of many changes, that remains the same. Recent weeks have seen thousands of seniors graduating and celebrating in commencement events across Butler and Warren counties.
The Journal-News is celebrating notable graduates such as Ferrell.
“I’m in remission and I’m feeling good,” said the new graduate, whose family has seen thousands locally donate to help cover her medical expenses incurred as she battled Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that affects about 200 children and young adults every year in the U.S.
The prayers, emotional and financial support, said Cole, “was so important … in opening my eyes to the miracle of God and the power of prayer.”
“I was so lucky to be able to walk across that stage (commencement) instead of being in a wheelchair.”
She plans to go on and study radiology at Sinclair Community College.
Madison Schools Superintendent Lisa Tuttle-Huff said Cole’s story is one of triumph over adversity.
“Maddie Cole has been an inspiration to her peers, Madison school district and the community through her positive outlook and ability to persevere through her health issues,” said Tuttle-Huff.
“I am extremely proud of this young lady, as she has truly shown me and others what the power of prayer and a positive mindset can help to accomplish.”