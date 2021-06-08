Maddie’s journey: Her cancer fight inspired the Madison Twp. community. Now she’s a high school graduate

The Journal-News is celebrating notable graduates such as Ferrell.

“I’m in remission and I’m feeling good,” said the new graduate, whose family has seen thousands locally donate to help cover her medical expenses incurred as she battled Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that affects about 200 children and young adults every year in the U.S.

The prayers, emotional and financial support, said Cole, “was so important … in opening my eyes to the miracle of God and the power of prayer.”

“I was so lucky to be able to walk across that stage (commencement) instead of being in a wheelchair.”

She plans to go on and study radiology at Sinclair Community College.

Madison Schools Superintendent Lisa Tuttle-Huff said Cole’s story is one of triumph over adversity.

“Maddie Cole has been an inspiration to her peers, Madison school district and the community through her positive outlook and ability to persevere through her health issues,” said Tuttle-Huff.

“I am extremely proud of this young lady, as she has truly shown me and others what the power of prayer and a positive mindset can help to accomplish.”