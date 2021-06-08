Logs from historic Hamilton cabin forced into demolition available for projects

Explore Termite damage to force demolition of historic log cabin in Hamilton

Hayden has extended the time Hamilton people can request the logs, which will be awarded to people whose projects meet as many of these city-ranked goals as possible, including: Used within Hamilton, help restore another historic property, used for a project the public can benefit from (within a park, museum, etc.), done by a Hamilton organization, business, or individual is submitting the proposal and designating part of any proceeds from the logs to benefit the non-profit Historic Hamilton.

A form to request one or more of the logs can be found at this link: Historic Log Cabin Logs.

Hamilton historian Brian Lenihan said he was disappointed the city didn’t do more to save the cabin: “Of course, I haven’t been inside it, but I think the city should have done more to try and save it.” “I have a deep appreciation for historic preservation,” Hayden said. “And there’s no doubt we could always do more, if we had unlimited resources.”