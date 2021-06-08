New Costco could come to Liberty Twp. in proposed development

A new Costco store and 434 high-end apartments could be coming to Cox Road and Liberty Way in Liberty Twp. if a zoning change is approved.
Freedom Pointe is a proposed $133 million mixed use development that envisions the big box store, apartments, office, medical, retail, restaurants and a hotel on the 88-acre site. The developer needs a zone change because Liberty Twp. development plans don’t currently allow big box stores or apartments in that area.
The Butler County Planning Commission was scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter this afternoon. Liberty Twp. Economic Development Director Caroline McKinney told the Journal-News if the development is eventually approved it would be a boon for the township.
“This represents a key property in Liberty Township’s vision for development to extend along the I-75 corridor towards Millikin Road. With the existing infrastructure at Liberty Way and the great amenities in the area, this property is full of potential,” McKinney said. “It’s a large piece of land so has needed a master planned development approach to encourage a mixture of uses and to create opportunities for smaller users.”
Because Trustee Board President Tom Farrell lives near the proposed development, he told the Journal-News he must recuse himself from voting and cannot discuss the project. It will ultimately be up to trustees Christine Matacic and Steve Schramm.