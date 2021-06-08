New Costco could come to Liberty Twp. in proposed development

Freedom Pointe is a proposed $133 million mixed use development that envisions the big box store, apartments, office, medical, retail, restaurants and a hotel on the 88-acre site. The developer needs a zone change because Liberty Twp. development plans don’t currently allow big box stores or apartments in that area.

The Butler County Planning Commission was scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter this afternoon. Liberty Twp. Economic Development Director Caroline McKinney told the Journal-News if the development is eventually approved it would be a boon for the township.