Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Kelly A. McKinney’s death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office. Middletown police are continuing to investigate the crash and are seeking to identify the driver who hit McKinney. She was found dead around 10:30 p.m. near Access 3 Road, according to Shelby Quinlivan, Middletown’s spokeswoman.

Middletown police received a call about McKinney before she was struck about someone who was lying in the street, Quinlivan said.

Popular food truck rally returns to West Chester this month: What to expect

The Union Centre Food Truck Rally will return to West Chester Twp. on Aug. 13, 2021. CONTRIBUTED

The Union Centre Food Truck Rally will return to West Chester on Aug.13 from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. with nearly 40 gourmet food trucks and live entertainment.

The rally will feature an array of items, including meatballs, barbecue, chicken dinners, gyros, desserts and more. There will also be heart-healthy, gluten-free and vegetarian options available.

Rebecca Wilber, president of the Union Centre Boulevard Merchant Association, said some of the food trucks have participated in the rally since it’s inception.

Latest Butler County vaccine push includes $50 gift certificates this weekend

People who receive first-time vaccinations Saturday at the Butler County Fairgrounds will receive $50 gift cards to popular stores as an incentive to do so. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

In their last big vaccination push before school starts, Butler County’s three health districts are offering $50 gift cards to people who show up at the fairgrounds Saturday for their first shot to prevent COVID-19.

“We are offering incentives for the first vaccine,” said Hamilton Health Commissioner Kay Farrar. “It’s a $50 gift card to various places, mostly Meijer and I think Kroger and maybe Walmart — for first-time vaccines.

“Viruses live to mutate, and they mutate to live. We’re being shown loud and clear that COVID-19 has the ability to mutate, and we’re watching it mutate in front of our eyes. We’re now at delta (variant). We’re all going to learn the Greek alphabet by the end of all of this.”

West Chester seniors angry, want township action on new gathering place

The West Chester Twp. trustees sold the West Chester Activity Center on Cox Road where senior programming and meals have been offered for years. The center is in back of the Tylersville Road Kroger and the grocery giant’s landlord has paid $1.8 million for the property.

A group of angry West Chester Twp. seniors demanded the trustees take action after plans to find them a new place to congregate stalled during the coronavirus pandemic.

They were out in force Tuesday telling the trustees they have waited long enough for a new space to meet. The topic of creating community space first arose in 2019 after the seniors were displaced from the Activity Center on Cox Road. Community First, which ran senior programming at the center, decided not to renew its lease, and the township decided to sell the property.

The trustees had a $1.8 million purchase agreement with Regency Centers so a giant Kroger Marketplace could be built, but the deal fell through last summer. Officials from Kroger and Regency have not responded to requests for comment on the progress of the deal that was potentially going to be resurrected.

Police investigating stabbing in Hamilton home this morning

Emergency crews were called to a three car crash on Hamilton Richmond Road Tuesday morning. FILE PHOTO

Hamilton police are investigating the stabbing of a man early this morning at his residence in the city’s Lindenwald neighborhood.

Officers responded to a house in the 2200 block of Noble Avenue about 12:55 a.m. on a report of a stabbing, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

Rodric Pearson, 25, suffered a minor laceration to the left eye, according to the police report. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Social media reacts: Popular Oxford bar will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry

Brick Street Bar in Oxford. STAFF FILE PHOTO

A popular Oxford bar announced last week that it would limit entry to those who can produce proof they have at least started the vaccination process for COVID-19 or do not have the disease.

Brick Street, on West High Street, wrote on Instagram late last week that it will require either proof at least one vaccination shot, a negative test within 72 hours or a positive antibody test for entry.

“Our #1 goal is to remain at full capacity all year with no restrictions and to celebrate a new beginning with all of you,” it wrote on Instagram.

